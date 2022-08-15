Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol early Friday near Atlanta. It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on 29 May 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

