Del Rio, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
EAGLE PASS, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths

Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
KERRVILLE, TX

