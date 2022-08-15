EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…

EAGLE PASS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO