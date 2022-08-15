Read full article on original website
Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday
EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
Fredericksburg Standard
Three-vehicle crash on Texas 16 South leads to two deaths
Two people died at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, after a car drifted into an oncoming lane resulting in a three-vehicle accident. A news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated a 1997 Infinity I30 drifted over a center lane heading south on Texas Highway 16 after its driver, Shana Ann Bates, of Kerrville, told Troopers she dropped a drink onto the passenger side floorboard and tried to pick it up. This caused her vehicle to drift across the center strip and enter the northbound lane.
830times.com
COMMUNITY — Fall sports programs take center stage at community pep rally
Summer may be coming to an end, but the excitement does not stop there, especially for students at Del Rio High School. With classes having started Aug. 2, kids are gearing up and hitting the fields to prepare for all the sporting events happening in the fall. The high school...
