830times.com
COMMUNITY — Fall sports programs take center stage at community pep rally
Summer may be coming to an end, but the excitement does not stop there, especially for students at Del Rio High School. With classes having started Aug. 2, kids are gearing up and hitting the fields to prepare for all the sporting events happening in the fall. The high school...
830times.com
SPORTS — Cross country season set to open Saturday
The most decorated athletic program at Del Rio High School has been toiling for weeks under the blistering Texas sun with the goal of a return to state always in the back of their minds. Del Rio High School’s cross-country program has been represented at the annual State meet each...
