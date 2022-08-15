Read full article on original website
redstormsports.com
St. John’s Tops Saint Joseph’s in Season Opener, 2-1
QUEENS, N.Y. – St. John's Nicole Gordon fired in a game-winner in the 85th minute, lifting the women's soccer team over Saint Joseph's, 2-1, in the season opener at Belson Stadium on Thursday night. Preseason All-BIG EAST selection Jessica Garziano scored the first goal of the year for the...
Exclusive: St. Francis College-Brooklyn to debut new campus
NEW YORK -- For the first time in nearly 60 years, students at St. Francis College in downtown Brooklyn will be starting their new semester on a brand-new campus. It's a work-in-progress everywhere you look inside the building at 179 Livingston St. Glass is being installed, walls are being painted, and workers are in a race against the clock. CBS 2's Hannah Kliger got an exclusive look at the new facilities at the institution that's more than 160 years old. "It was a really bold decision for the college, but now we are seeing it come to fruition," said Miguel Martinez-Saenz, president of...
NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students
Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college. The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
Hamptons.com
Kyma x NAIA: An Unforgettable Collaboration
Kyma, the award-winning Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Manhattan and Roslyn, has announced an exciting collaboration in the Hamptons with NAIA at the Capri. Kyma will host a one night special event on August 20th at NAIA at the Capri featuring a special prix fixe dinner ($95) highlighting Kyma’s signature Mediterranean items in a beautiful European beach-chic setting. Dine inside the elegant restaurant, outside on the large deck or poolside at the NAIA Beach Club.
Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon
If you happen to be one of the lucky winners, officials recommend signing the back of your ticket and putting it in a safe place before contacting the lottery to claim your prize.
midislandtimes.com
POB Middle School will have new principal in fall
Kerry Farrell will be taking on a new role this upcoming school year. The longtime vice principal of Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, will be taking over as the new principal of the school on August 1st. Farrell, a Bellmore resident, said that she has many goals and aspirations in her...
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
CNBC
I've traveled and worked remotely in 50 U.S. cities: Here are the top 4—and they aren't New York or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
AdWeek
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
Thrillist
JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List
Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
NBC New York
Mets' Casino Gamble Could Crap Out in Parking Lot
This article was originally published on Aug 15 4:00am EDT by THE CITY. The owner of the Mets has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying city officials in connection with his push to build a casino near Citi Field — but there could be multiple legal hurdles to bring the slots to Queens.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
Days before primary, last-minute cash pours into NY-10 race
Daniel Goldman gave his campaign $2 million in August after loaning it $2 million in July. Dan Goldman, the front-runner, has put nearly $4 million of his own money into the campaign. [ more › ]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Caribbean Carnival Week activities begin September 1
The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) has released the roster for Caribbean Carnival Week, starting Thursday, September 1. WIADCA, which is the organizer of the annual Carnival Parade on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, says the activities will begin with the ‘Vibes w/Voicey Concert.’. “Carnival Monday,...
Eight Mobsters Busted for Operating Underground Gambling Parlors, Including Two in Glendale
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
dctheaterarts.org
NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers
Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
NBC New York
NY Lotto Warns Two Tickets Worth $8 Million Will Expire Soon. Check Your Numbers Again
Hey, you never know -- especially if you never look. Two unclaimed winning New York Lottery tickets, one with a top Cash4Life prize and another with a $1 million Mega Millions win, will expire next month unless those holding them come forward. The Cash4Life winner, worth $1,000 a day for...
NYC’s summer work program for youth fills 100K jobs
When Ariful Anup was looking for a job last summer, he applied for the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.Like more than half of last summer’s applicants, the 17-year-old didn’t get picked. But this summer, after city officials dramatically expanded the program, his luck changed.New York City already had the nation’s largest youth jobs initiative. This summer, the Adams administration increased the number of youth who get paid to work or learn...
islipbulletin.net
Report released on audit of West Islip School District
After an audit, the Office of the New York State Comptroller released their report on the West Islip School District’s financial management from July 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2021. According to the report, the audit’s objective was to “determine whether the West Islip Union Free School District’s Board...
