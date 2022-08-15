ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

redstormsports.com

St. John’s Tops Saint Joseph’s in Season Opener, 2-1

QUEENS, N.Y. – St. John's Nicole Gordon fired in a game-winner in the 85th minute, lifting the women's soccer team over Saint Joseph's, 2-1, in the season opener at Belson Stadium on Thursday night. Preseason All-BIG EAST selection Jessica Garziano scored the first goal of the year for the...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: St. Francis College-Brooklyn to debut new campus

NEW YORK -- For the first time in nearly 60 years, students at St. Francis College in downtown Brooklyn will be starting their new semester on a brand-new campus. It's a work-in-progress everywhere you look inside the building at 179 Livingston St. Glass is being installed, walls are being painted, and workers are in a race against the clock. CBS 2's Hannah Kliger got an exclusive look at the new facilities at the institution that's more than 160 years old. "It was a really bold decision for the college, but now we are seeing it come to fruition," said Miguel Martinez-Saenz, president of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Chalkbeat

NY begins offering tuition assistance to part-time CUNY, SUNY students

Part-time CUNY and SUNY students can now apply for state tuition assistance, a move that advocates believe could be “transformative” for low-income students eyeing college.  The aid is also available to students attending private, nonprofit colleges.The $150 million initiative will expand the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, to reach 75,000 more students who are earning between six to 11 credits per semester, state officials said. The program’s expansion was proposed by Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hamptons.com

Kyma x NAIA: An Unforgettable Collaboration

Kyma, the award-winning Mediterranean restaurant with locations in Manhattan and Roslyn, has announced an exciting collaboration in the Hamptons with NAIA at the Capri. Kyma will host a one night special event on August 20th at NAIA at the Capri featuring a special prix fixe dinner ($95) highlighting Kyma’s signature Mediterranean items in a beautiful European beach-chic setting. Dine inside the elegant restaurant, outside on the large deck or poolside at the NAIA Beach Club.
MANHATTAN, NY
midislandtimes.com

POB Middle School will have new principal in fall

Kerry Farrell will be taking on a new role this upcoming school year. The longtime vice principal of Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School, will be taking over as the new principal of the school on August 1st. Farrell, a Bellmore resident, said that she has many goals and aspirations in her...
BELLMORE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces Re-Launch of Vax-To-School Campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is re-launching its statewide "Vax to School" campaign. According to the governor's office, the goal is to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among students. "As we prepare for the beginning of the school year and the fall season, it is important that we do all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List

Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Mets' Casino Gamble Could Crap Out in Parking Lot

This article was originally published on Aug 15 4:00am EDT by THE CITY. The owner of the Mets has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars lobbying city officials in connection with his push to build a casino near Citi Field — but there could be multiple legal hurdles to bring the slots to Queens.
QUEENS, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean Carnival Week activities begin September 1

The New York-based West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA) has released the roster for Caribbean Carnival Week, starting Thursday, September 1. WIADCA, which is the organizer of the annual Carnival Parade on Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, says the activities will begin with the ‘Vibes w/Voicey Concert.’. “Carnival Monday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dctheaterarts.org

NYC Broadway Week returns in September with 2-for-1 ticket offers

Ticket sales for the general public begin on Tuesday, August 16, for the return of NYC Broadway Week, produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League and running from September 6–25, 2022. Since it began in 2011, the twice-a-year program has invited theatergoers to explore a multitude of Broadway productions with a limited number of 2-for-1 tickets to participating shows, made available for select seats at the discretion of each, with a two-ticket minimum purchase for the discount.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC’s summer work program for youth fills 100K jobs

When Ariful Anup was looking for a job last summer, he applied for the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.Like more than half of last summer’s applicants, the 17-year-old didn’t get picked. But this summer, after city officials dramatically expanded the program, his luck changed.New York City already had the nation’s largest youth jobs initiative. This summer, the Adams administration increased the number of youth who get paid to work or learn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Report released on audit of West Islip School District

After an audit, the Office of the New York State Comptroller released their report on the West Islip School District’s financial management from July 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2021. According to the report, the audit’s objective was to “determine whether the West Islip Union Free School District’s Board...
WEST ISLIP, NY

