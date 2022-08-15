Read full article on original website
Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
Unexpected Swimmer In Seal Tank At Woods Hole Aquarium
Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
New Bedford, Fall River Still Must Vote for South Coast Rail to Happen
After more than 30 years of waiting, the people of the SouthCoast cities of New Bedford and Fall River are on the cusp of having rail service to Boston sometime next year. The only problem is, someone forgot to ask them if they wanted it. On Thursday night, the New...
Three-Alarm Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard
MATTAPOISETT — A five-alarm fire that broke out at the Mattapoisett Boatyard just after 1 p.m. Friday is still ongoing as of 3 p.m. Dark smoke spread into the sky for over an hour as fire crews from all over the SouthCoast and further afield continue battle the blaze well into Friday afternoon.
Wareham Police, State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Onset
Authorities in Wareham are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Onset village of town. According to a tweet from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Wareham Police contacted the D.A.’s state police unit at about 5 p.m. today about a double fatal shooting in the town. “This is...
Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished
TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat
New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Fairhaven Man Charged With Burglary and Attempted Arson
TEWKSBURY — Police in Tewksbury have arrested a Fairhaven man on charges connected to a series of thefts at area businesses — as well as the theft of a truck and multiple small fires. John Mueller, 36, is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two...
Taunton Man Charged with OUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash
HOPKINTON — A 29-year-old Taunton man has been charged with drunk driving in a wrong-way crash that killed another man on I-495 in Hopkinton early Wednesday morning. Massachusetts State Police said troopers arrested Devin Arroyo at the hospital following the crash, which took place at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
Westport’s Gooseberry Island Has Rich History and Great Sunsets
Westport's Gooseberry Island, also known as Gooseberry Neck, has a fascinating history but is also the bomb for surfside strolls and watching the sunset. Gooseberry Island is a great place to hang out during the day if you want to hike or chill out on the beach. The scenery is fantastic, with east and west-facing shorelines. This allows you to enjoy a beautiful sunrise or an even more gorgeous sunset. I prefer the latter.
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Cute Acushnet Duo Ready to Roll for the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride
On Oct. 2, hundreds of cyclists will head to the shoreline to participate in the 16th annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride to raise money and awareness for clean water. The SouthCoast is home to a beautiful, coastal landscape, and the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride aims to keep it that way.
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich vs. Salem-Style Chop Suey Sandwich
A few weeks ago, we told you that there was a North Shore counterpart to Fall River’s beloved staple of cheap eats, the chow mein sandwich. In Salem, they serve up a similar sandwich but with chop suey instead of chow mein, and the place that made it famous permanently closed this past weekend.
New Bedford’s Mt. Pleasant St. Redo Creates Parking Lot Havoc
Most of the reconstruction of New Bedford's Mount Pleasant Street at the Franco-American War Memorial Park appears to be complete, and I am still struggling to figure out why it was necessary in the first place. I understand that transitioning from Nauset Street west onto Hathway Road was difficult, and...
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
Fairhaven Police to Parents: ‘We’re Not Targeting Your Kids’
There's a relatively new trend that has appeared over the past several years across the SouthCoast. In Fairhaven, there are consistent complaints from drivers about teens on bikes riding in the middle of the road, circling around vehicles and swearing at drivers. The teens pictured above are riding on Washington...
