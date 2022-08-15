Read full article on original website
Related
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
KHOU
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
KENS 5
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
CBS Austin
Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend
The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Only three wildfires remain active in Texas
Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning. The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County now about 50% contained. Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
CBS Austin
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas – and why it’s likely wrong
The fabled Farmers' Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, and it calls for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?
KHOU
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
KENS 5
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Dallas
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Comments / 1