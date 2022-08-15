ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
West, TX
CBS Austin

Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend

The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Severe Weather#Multiple Tornado Warnings#La Salle#Spc
ValleyCentral

Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley

UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
LA GRULLA, TX
CBS Austin

Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy