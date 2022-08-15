ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said.

Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but did not provide any details about the item.

A News13 reporter on scene said at 3:20 p.m. police were leaving the scene and those evacuated were returning home.

Comments / 1

Control De calidad
3d ago

Gee Wiz, please have all the details before you post something. That irks me.😫

Comments / 0

Community Policy