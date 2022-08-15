Read full article on original website
Young Royalty Crowned in 2022 Pageant
The 2023 Mini, Little and Junior Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Friday, Aug. 12 at Carbon High School. There were 10 young girls who competed for the three crowns that were up for grabs. All age groups were judged based on five categories, which included private interview with...
Jasmine Kutkas Recognized for Exemplary Service
Jasmine Kutkas was honored as the Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient on Wednesday afternoon. Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, spoke on Kutkas during the county commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Kutkas is a waitress at Club Mecca in Price. Grange said that the recognition was well deserved...
Miss Teen, Miss Carbon County Crowned
The Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Carbon High School. There were five phases of competition for the contestants, including private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question. In the Miss Teen Carbon County pageant, the Most Photogenic...
Carbon Schools Kick Off New Year
On Monday, Aug. 15, teachers and administrators from all of Carbon School District’s schools gathered in Mont Harmon’s auditorium for the annual Opening Institute. As they arrived, the district educators were invited to get breakfast from and visit with representatives of CCEA (Carbon County Educators Association). A sense...
Ferron City Prepares for 2022 Peach Days
In the final city council meeting before Ferron City’s annual Peach Days, much of the discussion was directed to last minute organization and review of assignments for the approaching celebration. Ferron Peach Days will be the week of Sept. 5-10. The Peach Days Pageant was held on Aug. 10...
Stress in the Workplace Emphasized to Emery County Commission
Tiffani Baker, Lead Assistant at the Museum of the San Rafael, gave the Safety Minute Presentation at the Emery County Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The presentation was entitled “Stress in the Workplace.”. She first spoke about some of the causes of stress and the possible results from stress,...
World of Wonder Preschool Gets New Owner
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce celebrated World of Wonder Preschool and its new owner, Ebeny Ariotti, on Tuesday afternoon. The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony with the chamber’s gold scissors and blue ribbon. Ariotti graduated from USU Eastern in 2014 with a degree in early childhood education...
Dan R. Baker
Dan R. Baker, the heart of our family, passed away Monday afternoon in an accident doing what he loved most, working with his race horses in Wyoming. Dan was born to Paul Baker and Norma Semken on September 11, 1949 in Price, Utah. He was the youngest of four children. In 1970 he married LuJuana (divorced). Tina, Camille, and Dannie were born. Later on, Dan and LuJuana added grandkids Lacey and Chris to the family. In 2000, he married the love of his life Patricia Charlene Paice, which then added six more kids to the family; Heather, Ericka, Ryan, Ray, Brandt, and Cash. In 2013, Dan and Patricia adopted grandkids Mercedees and Rexten, adding to the already large family. They spent the first three years of marriage in Pittsburg, PA, then moved back home to Price, UT to help his mother until her passing, then to Beaver, UT where they now reside.
Lady Dinos Begin in Style
Juab came to town on Tuesday night when the Lady Dinos returned to the hardwood for the first time this season. They young Dinos proved the lights were not too bright as they quickly went up 2-0 (25-11, 25-19). Then, the Wasps gained the upper hand in the third set...
Emery School District Addresses Tax Levies
Emery County residents are seeing two levies from Emery County School District on their property tax notices: A judgement levy and an increased capital levy. The judgement levy covers a reimbursement of tax monies that must be paid back to Deseret Generation & Transmission Co-Op after they successfully appealed their property value. The amount of this judgement levy is similar to that of last year, resulting in no difference in the overall tax amount.
