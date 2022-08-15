Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana hospital: No abortion for woman whose fetus has no skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
Gulf Shores man gets prison for bombing Louisiana business where he once worked
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0