Abilene, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Biker Charged with Negligent Homicide After Running Over Homeless Man

ABILENE – The Taylor County District Attorney's Office has charged a motorcyclist with criminally negligent homicide for a 2019 crash where a homeless man was struck and killed by a motorcycle. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 19, Damien Wood, of Snyder, will be arraigned today at a Taylor...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for family violence after poking his girlfriend's head

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1900 block of Industrial Blvd – Theft of Property Police responded a report of a theft […]
BigCountryHomepage

Last of trio accused of multiple burglaries in Abilene arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The last of a trio of suspects connected to multiple burglaries in Abilene has been arrested.  Samuel Ndayishimiye was booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday on two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $65,000. Prior to Ndayishimiye's arrest, suspect Jamyl Taylor was […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, "Help me. Help me. He's trying to kill me." After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County. When deputies arrived, they found a male witness bleeding from injuries to his face. According to the man, an unknown…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: More counterfeit cash circulating in Abilene

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4300 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of Motor Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying "we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store." Anyone who has information on this suspect's possible whereabouts or identity […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Searching for Thief Who Stole Thousands of Cigarettes

ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday announced that it currently searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of cigarettes. According to the APD, on Aug. 12, over $4,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a gas station in the 3100 block of S Danville Dr. If...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 7 Taylor County indictments involved crimes against children

Editor's Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information Clemente Luna III […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene's Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]

