Wareham, MA

FUN 107

Three-Alarm Fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard

MATTAPOISETT — A five-alarm fire that broke out at the Mattapoisett Boatyard just after 1 p.m. Friday is still ongoing as of 3 p.m. Dark smoke spread into the sky for over an hour as fire crews from all over the SouthCoast and further afield continue battle the blaze well into Friday afternoon.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Delays Coming as Rt. 24/140 Bridges in Taunton to be Demolished

TAUNTON — Starting at the end of August, traffic patterns will change at the Route 24/Route 140 interchange in Taunton as three bridges will be demolished and reconstructed, according to the state's transportation department. The changes will be implemented overnight on Aug. 28 and 29, and the new traffic...
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
FALL RIVER, MA
Wareham, MA
Wareham, MA
Wareham, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Explosion Causes Fire, Power Outage

FAIRHAVEN — An explosion caused by a squirrel shorting out an Eversource switch near Alden Road caused a brush fire and widespread power outages in Fairhaven. Fairhaven Fire Chief Todd Correia said in a release that fire crews responded to the explosion and fire in the brush near All Trust Bank at 123 Alden Rd. just after 6 p.m. Monday.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Is Getting New Traffic Lights on Route 6

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is installing new traffic lights on Route 6 in Dartmouth. Just what we need, right? Another traffic light on Route 6!. Before you get too worked up, the new traffic lights being erected near the Moby Dick Motel are to assist residents of the motel to more safely cross the busy highway.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Unexpected Swimmer In Seal Tank At Woods Hole Aquarium

Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Taunton Man Charged with OUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

HOPKINTON — A 29-year-old Taunton man has been charged with drunk driving in a wrong-way crash that killed another man on I-495 in Hopkinton early Wednesday morning. Massachusetts State Police said troopers arrested Devin Arroyo at the hospital following the crash, which took place at around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
HOPKINTON, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Identify Suspect in St. Luke’s Threat

New Bedford Police have identified the person who allegedly made the threat against St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday that forced the hospital into lockdown. Officers responded Tuesday to a report of threats at the hospital and arrived to find the facility already under lockdown. According to police, officers were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Norton Deputy Fire Chief Announces Retirement

NORTON — After a 47-year career with the Norton Fire Department, Deputy Chief Benton Keene III is set to retire on Sept. 10, according to a release from Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons. Keene’s career in fire services began when he joined the Norton Fire Department in 1975.
NORTON, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts.

