Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA・
Kobe Bryant: What we have learned so far in Vanessa Bryant’s crash photo trial
When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter smashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in bad weather in January 2020, killing the basketball great, his daughter and seven others it shattered families and shocked his fans worldwide.Now his wife Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County, who her lawyers have told a court “exploited the accident” and “poured salt in an unsealable wound.”The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter came down as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyers have told the...
Lakers News: NBA Columnist Explains Why LA Needs to Re-Sign Carmelo Anthony
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony will still be a great fit for the Lakers according to NBA Columnist
BET
Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy During Speech At Walk Of Fame Ceremony
On Monday (August 15), Lauren London spoke about her late husband Nipsey Hussle while he posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced last week that a ceremony celebrating the late Crenshaw rapper would take place on what would have been his 37th birthday. London spoke to a large crowd about the “greatness” her husband demonstrated while he was alive.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident
Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Turns Up With NBA Star Draymond Green & His Wife At Their Wedding
DaBaby pulled up and performed as a special guest at Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green’s wedding over the weekend. “The Green’s went MAJOR last night! Y’all did it TOO big. Preciate y’all having me,” DaBaby captioned his Instagram post on Monday (August 15) thanking the Green family.
Breaking: LeBron James inks two-year, $97 million extension with Los Angeles
LeBron James will sign a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports. This will keep the four-time MVP in LA through the 2024-25 season. Though the Lakers did win the 2020 NBA Title, with LeBron earning a Final MVP award in the process, King James’ tenure in purple and gold has, at times, been rocky. News of this extension should, for the moment, help put to bed a disappointing ’21-22 campaign.
LeBron James contract extension makes him highest-paid NBA player
LeBron James has signed an extension with the Lakers, a two-year contract with a player option, The Times confirmed.
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
LeBron James agrees to history-making $97.1m contract extension with Lakers
LeBron James has agreed to a two-year extension with a third-year player option that will likely keep the Lakers star in Los Angeles as long as he chooses
Reports: LeBron James Agrees to Massive Extension With Lakers
The Suns will again see LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
