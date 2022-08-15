ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

'Daddy Day Care' opens in Billings, rarity in female-dominated industry

By Dianne Parker
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gr3Ep_0hI0cmVl00

BILLINGS - In Billings, at a brand new daycare, it's a lot like a scene from the movie Daddy Day Care, only Mr. Michael's classroom is a lot less chaotic and a lot more organized than Eddie Murphy's.

However, this business is still an outlier in an industry dominated by women.

"The rat is big and hairy and ugly," exclaims Michael Devaney, owner/director at First Things Childcare. "This is RJ's favorite sound. Rrrrrr."

His kids affectionately know him as Mr. Michael, and they enjoy sounding out the basics, like rrr-aaa-ttt, rat with their father-figure daycare provider.

Devaney says First Things Childcare is kind of a retro, old-school childcare place. It's also a rarity. MTN wanted to know just how rare daddy daycares are in Montana, but the state Department of Public Health and Human Services office doesn't track the statistic.

But Devaney believes he's one of just a few Montana men teaching phonics and reading in a daycare setting. Perhaps even more rare, you won't find any TVs or tablets at this daycare.

"I love that they don’t have screen time. It's mind blowing, just the fact that he gets homework sent home daily and with words written out, and he can read things he can see in books. He's reading, he's writing, he just turned five," says Courtney Cottrill, Camden's mom.

While impressive, they're also learning to love the outdoors in true "daddy daycare" style.

"If you want to dig in the dirt, now you can get dirty," says Devany.

"Put that (bug) in my hand," says a young student.

They're not afraid of bugs, in fact, they love learning about yellow jackets, roly-polys, and grasshoppers.

"The day is tailored to just flow, ebb, rise and fall with kids' energy level, and in that kids can think, they can learn to read, they can learn to write, they can learn simple numbers. They can do so much while still being kids," says Devany.

Back in the classroom, while Devany doesn't represent the traditional nurturing image that may come to mind, he certainly has a fan club.

"What will you miss about this place when you go to kindergarten?" the kids were asked.

"So much," says 5-year-old Camden.

"From the time I pick him up, to the time we get home, he just has stories galore of what they did at school. It takes a special person to work with children, it really does. We found our special person. We’re not going anywhere. We absolutely love this place," says Courtney Cottrill, Camden's mom.

Bugs and all. What's not to love?

Comments / 1

Related
KULR8

Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Education
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
montanarightnow.com

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bridger woman becomes Montana's first wastewater apprentice

Sarah Douglas never thought she would be working on water lines or waste water systems, no less in her mid-40s in a small Montana town, but through Montana’s newly updated Registered Apprenticeship Program, she’s on track to become a certified water specialist and may have finally found her calling.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Daddy Day Care#Rarity#First Things Childcare
Cat Country 102.9

The BEST Soup Stops in Billings

Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy