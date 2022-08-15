ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch This Rescue Puppy Unleash Her Extreme Excitement Over Her New Bed

Adorable rescue puppy Mayvie reminds us to treasure the little things in life. Her loving parents plucked the sweet rescue from a shelter last fall. After spending a few days with her new family, dog dad surprised Mayvie with her very own dog bed. The whole scene is absolutely adorable—trust me, you won't want to miss it.
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
If you love dogs, you’ll love this story. A German shepherd slept at his owner’s gravesite.

There is much we can learn from dogs. In childhood, they are our best companions, seeming to understand our every emotion. They accept us when we feel left out, wait hours for us to return from school or work, and even become the comfort we need to overcome shyness by nudging us into new friendships. And for adults, they remain our devoted friends. It’s no wonder we have such affection for them.
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days

We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
Jennifer Bonn

An unconditional love for a pet

Do you have a pet that tries your patience, but pulls at your heart strings at the same time? If you have read any of my other pet stories, you know I have a crazy border collie named Bandit who has stolen my heart completely, but who also keeps me on my toes. What is it about certain pets that no matter what havoc they cause we still wouldn’t trade them for anything?
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too

This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
Can Dogs Eat Almonds?

Almonds are a great snack for humans. But, can dogs eat almonds? The answer is no. While almonds might not be as as toxic as some nuts, they are one of those foods canine companions can’t digest as easily as people. Why Almonds Are Bad for Dogs. While dogs...
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute

Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
