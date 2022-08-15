Read full article on original website
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
Watch This Rescue Puppy Unleash Her Extreme Excitement Over Her New Bed
Adorable rescue puppy Mayvie reminds us to treasure the little things in life. Her loving parents plucked the sweet rescue from a shelter last fall. After spending a few days with her new family, dog dad surprised Mayvie with her very own dog bed. The whole scene is absolutely adorable—trust me, you won't want to miss it.
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
This Sweet Puppy Was Dumped On The Day Of His Adoption, But His Story Went Viral And Now He Has A Loving Family Taking Care Of Him
Vicente the gorgeous dog was dressed to the nines and ready to meet his new family, but he was tragically abandoned on the day of his adoption. His tale gained traction on social media, and things changed dramatically when he was adopted. According to MILENIO.COM, Vicente was cared for by...
If you love dogs, you’ll love this story. A German shepherd slept at his owner’s gravesite.
There is much we can learn from dogs. In childhood, they are our best companions, seeming to understand our every emotion. They accept us when we feel left out, wait hours for us to return from school or work, and even become the comfort we need to overcome shyness by nudging us into new friendships. And for adults, they remain our devoted friends. It’s no wonder we have such affection for them.
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days
We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
This Dog Has Watched 941 Animals Get Adopted From A Shelter While She Waits For A Home
Sue was rescued when she was a young puppy and came at the shelter on August 22, 2017. The adorable puppy soon adapted to all the luxuries of the Bath Cats and Dogs Home foster home. Sue was supposed to find a permanent home shortly, according to the volunteers at...
An unconditional love for a pet
Do you have a pet that tries your patience, but pulls at your heart strings at the same time? If you have read any of my other pet stories, you know I have a crazy border collie named Bandit who has stolen my heart completely, but who also keeps me on my toes. What is it about certain pets that no matter what havoc they cause we still wouldn’t trade them for anything?
Carer who lost six babies in four years finds comfort in life-like dolls
A carer devastated by the loss of six pregnancies in four years turned to life-like dolls to give her comfort. Natasha Harridge says it meant a lot to her when she was able to cuddle the dolls after losing her own babies. But now she is looking forward to welcoming...
Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too
This abandoned kitten was found when it was just five months old. Komari was adopted by a family that already had five pet ferrets, and through their love and care, she was nursed back to health. The five male ferrets took to Komari immediately, and Komari has begun to act...
Can Dogs Eat Almonds?
Almonds are a great snack for humans. But, can dogs eat almonds? The answer is no. While almonds might not be as as toxic as some nuts, they are one of those foods canine companions can’t digest as easily as people. Why Almonds Are Bad for Dogs. While dogs...
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
Dad Slammed After Forcing Teen to Rehome Dog for Not ‘Making Enough Time for Him’
When it comes to parenthood, teaching children about responsibilities can be a tough road to navigate. However, one dad may have taken his fatherly duties teaching his daughter to "be a responsible adult" to the extreme by forcing her to give up her dog. "My 16-year-old has a dog that...
The Sad Goodbye Between Cat And Puppy Best Friends After Puppy Finds Forever Home
This cat and puppy became best friends and their story warmed the hearts of thousands of people. The cat named Ms. Cheerio took care of Elvis the puppy since he was a tiny pup, so their bond grew really strong. Sadly, it was time to say goodbye once Elvis found his forever home.
Shelter’s Oldest Resident Gets A Standing Ovation When He Finally Finds A Home
The aim of animal rescue facilities is for the animals to recuperate and find homes as quickly as possible, although occasionally not all of them do. The adorable Big Mac displayed signs that it might take a while for him to find a family when he first came at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
How Much Money Should You Give for a Wedding Gift?
Forget about place settings and linens. Many of today’s couples prefer cold, hard cash as a wedding gift. But as a guest it can be hard to know the appropriate wedding gift amount. The right amount depends on several factors, including geography, your income, your relationship to the couple and whether you’re attending the wedding as a couple or family.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
