Lorton, VA

Lorton Motorcyclist Dies From Injuries After Head-On Collision: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
 3 days ago

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Lorton died after he collided with another vehicle, police said.

At around 5:45 p.m. on August 14, Abdul Lee was riding his motorcycle near Devereux Station Lane, when he crossed the double yellow lines on the road and crashed head on with a Jeep, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep, who as unharmed, remained on the scene and Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement did not believe alcohol was a factor, but continued to investigate if speed was a factor in this incident, officials reported.

Anyone with more information on this crash should call police at  703-280-0543.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

