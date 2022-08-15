Rise and shine, it’s fishing time. Bait those hooks, reel em' in, bring your fish to the scales and KIDS WIN!. Children ages 3 to 10 will compete in two age groups — small fry (3-6) and large fry (7-10). Every kid’s a winner and will have the chance to collect tons of prizes and trophies. We will have kids’ activities, snacks and drinks for entrants to enjoy courtesy of Rouses Markets + Bryant Bank during the weigh-ins in Marlin Circle. Registration is open. The event will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO