Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshores.com
Kids Win Fishing Tournament presented by Rouses Markets
Rise and shine, it’s fishing time. Bait those hooks, reel em' in, bring your fish to the scales and KIDS WIN!. Children ages 3 to 10 will compete in two age groups — small fry (3-6) and large fry (7-10). Every kid’s a winner and will have the chance to collect tons of prizes and trophies. We will have kids’ activities, snacks and drinks for entrants to enjoy courtesy of Rouses Markets + Bryant Bank during the weigh-ins in Marlin Circle. Registration is open. The event will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.
Beach tourism numbers look good in Orange Beach, despite economy
The summer tourist season is slowing down at the beach and while the final numbers are not in it appears this could be another record year.
Chicago Street Supper Club set for Oct. 21 in Foley
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Tickets are now on sale for the 11th Annual Chicago Street Supper Club presented by The Law Offices of Brenton C. McWilliams. This unique outdoor dinner will take place Friday, Oct. 21 on North Chicago Street in downtown Foley. Cocktail hour will begin at 6:00 pm with dinner service to follow at 7 p.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach: Art of Glass Blowing
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - In a garage-type studio called “The Hot Shop” there’s a lot of artistic energy -- where the art of glass blowing is alive and well at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. “So there is a bowl in there with 2100...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
utv44.com
Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico
The storm will continue northwest toward Northern Mexico.
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
Hammerhead shark spotted along Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach Monday, Aug. 15. Residents could be seen jumping out of the water as the shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common. These sharks are grey in […]
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Fort Walton Beach
Our weather camera in Fort Walton Beach caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
Gulf Shores man gets prison for bombing Louisiana business where he once worked
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
Gulf Shores 4-star 2024 athlete Ronnie Royal makes believer out of Philip Rivers
St. Michael coach Philip Rivers doesn’t need any further convincing about the talent of Gulf Shores all-purpose star Ronnie Royal III. “He plays big,” Rivers said Thursday night. Royal, a 4-star junior, scored three touchdowns, covered two critical onsides kicks and shut down his side of the field...
myfoxzone.com
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
Flash Flood Warnings expire for Mobile and Baldwin counties
Flash flood warnings were issued for Mobile and Baldwin counties due to lots of rainfall Thursday morning and more is expected over the coming days.
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Pensacola Florida (Beaches, Festivities & More!)
Pensacola’s emerald coast has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in Florida. The clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, white sand beaches, festivals, wildlife, and history have made it so desirable. Close to 2 million people head to the western tip of the Florida Panhandle to discover what Pensacola is all about.
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Smaller 9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
The museum, not to be confused with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, will shutter its NYC location but maintain an online presence.
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
Comments / 0