gulfshores.com

Kids Win Fishing Tournament presented by Rouses Markets

Rise and shine, it’s fishing time. Bait those hooks, reel em' in, bring your fish to the scales and KIDS WIN!. Children ages 3 to 10 will compete in two age groups — small fry (3-6) and large fry (7-10). Every kid’s a winner and will have the chance to collect tons of prizes and trophies. We will have kids’ activities, snacks and drinks for entrants to enjoy courtesy of Rouses Markets + Bryant Bank during the weigh-ins in Marlin Circle. Registration is open. The event will benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Chicago Street Supper Club set for Oct. 21 in Foley

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Tickets are now on sale for the 11th Annual Chicago Street Supper Club presented by The Law Offices of Brenton C. McWilliams. This unique outdoor dinner will take place Friday, Oct. 21 on North Chicago Street in downtown Foley. Cocktail hour will begin at 6:00 pm with dinner service to follow at 7 p.m.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin County to host first ever pumpkin festival on the Gulf Coast

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Pumpkin Festival, located in Robertsdale, AL, will be the place to be in October, as it introduces the first ever Pumpkin Festival on the Gulf Coast. The festival will have pumpkin and fall related competitions such as: pumpkin olympics, pumpkin chunking, pumpkin...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
AL.com

4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million

A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Hammerhead shark spotted along Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hammerhead shark was spotted near the shores of Orange Beach Monday, Aug. 15.  Residents could be seen jumping out of the water as the shark swam closer to shore. Hammerheads are sometimes found in Alabama Coastal waters, with scalloped Hammerheads being the most common.   These sharks are grey in […]
WPMI

Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Pensacola Florida (Beaches, Festivities & More!)

Pensacola’s emerald coast has become one of the most popular vacation destinations in Florida. The clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, white sand beaches, festivals, wildlife, and history have made it so desirable. Close to 2 million people head to the western tip of the Florida Panhandle to discover what Pensacola is all about.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location closed due to roach infestation

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location closed on a July 20 for a “roach infestation and gross insanitary conditions,” according to the Alabama Public Health website. A July 21 Facebook post said the bakery was having repairs done in the kitchen that “require [them] to hold off on any […]
MOBILE, AL

