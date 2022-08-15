Read full article on original website
tpr.org
Rio Grande Valley and northern Mexico prepare for a gift from the tropics: a rainy weekend
Parched communities in the Rio Grande Valley may see some much-needed rain this weekend, thanks to a weather disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that forecasters said could grow into Tropical Storm Danielle. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracked on Saturday what it called Potential Tropical Cyclone 4, a...
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
losfresnosnews.net
5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off
Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV will hold a “pop-up” drive-thru one-day only produce distribution on Friday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at its location at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. Guidelines for the […]
September forecast: Change in the air for Central Texas
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin.
KVUE
How much rain has Central Texas received so far?
AUSTIN, Texas — After 51 days with no measurable rain at Camp Mabry, the streak has been broken!. A weak front arrived in Central Texas on Thursday and sparked widespread showers and even a few strong storms across the region. Additional rain has already added to those totals Friday morning.
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
Tropical storm warning for most of the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Rio Grande Valley. The warning covers Cameron, southern Hidalgo and Willacy counties. The National Hurricane Center is tracking a developing tropical storm in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a tropical storm overnight toward dawn Saturday […]
CBS Austin
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond
BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
CBS Austin
Back-to-School Special: Thomas J. Henry and 'Texas Yes' host massive school supply drive
We know having the supplies to start the school year is a big deal, and can be a big burden for families. Happily, there are awesome organizations like "Texas Yes" out there filling the gaps. Last weekend, in partnership with Thomas J. Henry, "Texas Yes" hosted a massive school supply...
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
Your photos and videos show what it looked like across SE Texas as storms rolled through
HOUSTON — Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, many of you captured photos and videos of the system. The image below came to us through text at 713-526-1111. In Bacliff, viewer...
KHOU
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
