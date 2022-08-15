ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

ValleyCentral

LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
losfresnosnews.net

5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off

Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
KHOU

Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV will hold a “pop-up” drive-thru one-day only produce distribution on Friday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at its location at 724 N. Cage Blvd. in Pharr from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. Guidelines for the […]
PHARR, TX
KVUE

How much rain has Central Texas received so far?

AUSTIN, Texas — After 51 days with no measurable rain at Camp Mabry, the streak has been broken!. A weak front arrived in Central Texas on Thursday and sparked widespread showers and even a few strong storms across the region. Additional rain has already added to those totals Friday morning.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Tropical storm warning for most of the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Rio Grande Valley. The warning covers Cameron, southern Hidalgo and Willacy counties. The National Hurricane Center is tracking a developing tropical storm in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a tropical storm overnight toward dawn Saturday […]
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS Austin

Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish spotted in Texas pond

BROWNSVILLE – Researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) recently came across an invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Brownsville. From January to February, a team of researchers at UTRGV collected three of the crayfish from an apartment...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
TEXAS STATE

