Blackpink to perform 'Pink Venom' at MTV Video Music Awards

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink will take the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV said Monday that the K-pop group will perform "Pink Venom" at the awards show Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Video Music Awards will mark Blackpink's first time at the VMAs and their U.S. awards show debut.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming second studio album, Born Pink. The group will release the song and its music video Aug. 19.

Blackpink shared individual teasers for "Pink Venom" last week and a group concept teaser Sunday.

Blackpink will release Born Pink on Sept. 16. The group consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé.

MTV also added Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Måneskin to its VMAs lineup. The artists join previously announced performers Nicki Minaj, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco.