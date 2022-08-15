Read full article on original website
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney compares WR Will Taylor to Hunter Renfrow
Clemson recruited Will Taylor as a quarterback, but he’s now working at wide receiver as he prepares for the 2022 season. After the Tigers' scrimmage last weekend, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney compared Taylor to former Clemson star and national championship-winning hero Hunter Renfrow. “The difference is Renfrow spent that...
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
Oklahoma finding a ton of recruiting success under Brent Venables
No first-year coaching staff is recruiting at a better clip than Brent Venables and the Sooners. Ranked No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings for the 2023 cycle, the Sooners finished No. 8 the year prior. Venables and company inherit a program that's on the short list of schools...
Utah's latest commit Brock Fonoimoana decision was centered around 'family'
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front earlier this week when Kahuku (HI) safety Brock Fonoimoana announced his commitment to the Utes late Monday nighgt. He is the program's 13th commitment of the class and UteZone caught up with Fonoimoana about his decision.
Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five
After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
Ohio State Buckeyes OC Kevin Wilson, ex-Indiana head coach, addresses interest in leading programs in future
Being the offensive coordinator at Ohio State is a double-edged sword. Kevin Wilson, the former Indiana head coach, knows it all too well. The pressure to win big never ends. But when surrounded by all-world talents like QB C.J. Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson, engineering a potent offense is much easier, which leads to plenty of phone calls about potential head coaching jobs. But as Wilson prepares for Year 6 in Columbus, the Ohio State offensive coordinator’s mind is clear.
SEC Network analyst picks Kentucky to finish 11-1
Coming off its second 10-win season in four years, Kentucky is looking to reach its first-ever SEC Championship Game since the league split into East and West in 1992 and think they have the team (and schedule) to do it. So does SEC Network analyst Chris Doering, who picked the...
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
Iowa Football: Pair of Hawkeyes named top-100 players by ESPN
Football season is quickly approaching and anticipation for the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes is building. Kirk Ferentz's squad is fresh off a solid 10-win season and fans are excited to see the product on the field. Iowa has sold out all of its home games for the first time since 2011.
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail
Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
PHOTOS: USC defense holding its own against Lincoln Riley's vaunted offense
Last season’s defense was atrocious by the USC football standards established over decades of program history. The Trojans ranked No. 103 out of 130 teams in the nation, giving up 31.8 points per game. It was the first season ever USC allowed more than 30 points per game and...
