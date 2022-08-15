Read full article on original website
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Close Out Preseason Schedule Over Welcome Weekend
The High Point University men's soccer team hosts Mars Hill over Welcome Weekend at HPU. The match closes out the preseason schedule for the Panthers in Vert Stadium. There will be no charge for admission to HPU events this weekend. High Point vs. Mars Hill. Saturday, August 20th | 7:00...
High Point University Athletics
Panthers Open Preseason with Exhibition at UNC
The High Point University volleyball team travels to UNC on Saturday for a preseason exhibition match. This is the Panthers' only preseason match before traveling to the VCU Invitational August 25th-27th. High Point at UNC. Saturday, August 20th | 1:00 PM. Carmichael Arena | Chapel Hill, N.C. Last Season with...
High Point University Athletics
Boswell Announces Zabel as Assistant Coach
HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women's lacrosse head coach Lyndsey Boswell has announced the hiring of assistant coach Princess Zabel. Head coach Lyndsey Boswell: "We are so excited to welcome Princess to our family. Her values, her work ethic, and her care for student-athletes is fully in line with our program. Coach P has a great reputation on the recruiting trail, and we look forward to the work she will do to bring in top-level players and people. We had so many amazing candidates, but she is a great fit for the developments that will continue to be made, to take our program back to the NCAA tournament."
