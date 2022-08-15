HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women's lacrosse head coach Lyndsey Boswell has announced the hiring of assistant coach Princess Zabel. Head coach Lyndsey Boswell: "We are so excited to welcome Princess to our family. Her values, her work ethic, and her care for student-athletes is fully in line with our program. Coach P has a great reputation on the recruiting trail, and we look forward to the work she will do to bring in top-level players and people. We had so many amazing candidates, but she is a great fit for the developments that will continue to be made, to take our program back to the NCAA tournament."

2 DAYS AGO