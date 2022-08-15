ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins, KY

LCC Cougar football begins the 22′ season tonight

The Letcher County Central Cougars open the 2022 football season tonight at home against the Shelby Valley Wildcats. We’ll broadcast the LCC-Shelby Valley game tonight with Anthony Bersaglia and Greg “Bull” Creech here on 103.9 The Bulldog. The Appalachian Wireless Cougar Countdown pregame show begins at 7:00pm...
WHITESBURG, KY
LCC soccer played doubleheader Last night at Pikeville

LCC soccer played a boys/girls doubleheader at Pikeville last night. The boys lost 5-1 and the girls tied 2-2. Letcher Central will next play Belfry in the home opener doublesheader this Tuesday at Cougar Field. The girls play at 6:00pm followed by the boys around 8:00pm.
PIKEVILLE, KY
LCC and Jenkins Volleyball schedule

The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team will next play at Pikeville tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball team will next play Buckhorn in their home opener tonight at 6:00pm.
JENKINS, KY
LCC volleyball opens the season with a road win

In high school volleyball last night…. The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the season last night with a 3-0 win at Belfry winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17. LCC will next play at Pikeville Saturday morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball will next play Buckhorn in their home...
WHITESBURG, KY
Jenkins, KY
Buckhorn, KY
LCC golfer qualifies for 2A State Tournament

Letcher County Central High School mens golfer Senior Clay Richardson Finished 2nd in the individual at the sectional 2A tournament at Stone Crest in Prestonsburg. Richardson has qualified for the 2A State Tournament on September 12 at the Owensboro Country Club.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Knott County Central football coach resigns

Knott County Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned. New athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach back in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Beder was the Patriot head coach from 2005-09, going 12-41 during that time. Amburgey says the program...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
HAZARD, KY
Johnson City Press

Volunteer Speedway offering free admission to weekend races

Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
CHURCH HILL, TN
WKYT 27

Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
moversmakers.org

Benefit planned for Ky. flooding relief

A team of Cincinnatians with connections in Eastern Kentucky have organized a benefit to help flooding victims there. “Hope for the Hills” will be Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., an afternoon of music, art and refreshments, all to benefit flood relief efforts. Proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit foundation that has already launched individual emergency relief grants and small business loans, and CANE Kitchen, which is currently feeding hundreds of people a day out of its commercial kitchen in a transformed Whitesburg, Ky., high school.
CINCINNATI, OH
Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick

There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County

The LEE Initiative and the World Central Kitchen, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Community Farm Alliance and North Fork Foods, are providing food for free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County. Anyone is invited to take what you need, no questions asked, and bring food to your...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

