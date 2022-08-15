Read full article on original website
1039thebulldog.com
LCC Cougar football begins the 22′ season tonight
The Letcher County Central Cougars open the 2022 football season tonight at home against the Shelby Valley Wildcats. We’ll broadcast the LCC-Shelby Valley game tonight with Anthony Bersaglia and Greg “Bull” Creech here on 103.9 The Bulldog. The Appalachian Wireless Cougar Countdown pregame show begins at 7:00pm...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC soccer played doubleheader Last night at Pikeville
LCC soccer played a boys/girls doubleheader at Pikeville last night. The boys lost 5-1 and the girls tied 2-2. Letcher Central will next play Belfry in the home opener doublesheader this Tuesday at Cougar Field. The girls play at 6:00pm followed by the boys around 8:00pm.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC and Jenkins Volleyball schedule
The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team will next play at Pikeville tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball team will next play Buckhorn in their home opener tonight at 6:00pm.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC volleyball opens the season with a road win
In high school volleyball last night…. The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the season last night with a 3-0 win at Belfry winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17. LCC will next play at Pikeville Saturday morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball will next play Buckhorn in their home...
Johnson City Press
Senior-laden Wolfpack looking for strong season
CLINTWOOD — “Experience” and “expectations.”. Those two words are used a lot around Ridgeview’s football camp heading into the season.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC golfer qualifies for 2A State Tournament
Letcher County Central High School mens golfer Senior Clay Richardson Finished 2nd in the individual at the sectional 2A tournament at Stone Crest in Prestonsburg. Richardson has qualified for the 2A State Tournament on September 12 at the Owensboro Country Club.
1039thebulldog.com
Knott County Central football coach resigns
Knott County Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned. New athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach back in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Beder was the Patriot head coach from 2005-09, going 12-41 during that time. Amburgey says the program...
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer Speedway offering free admission to weekend races
Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
WKYT 27
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
moversmakers.org
Benefit planned for Ky. flooding relief
A team of Cincinnatians with connections in Eastern Kentucky have organized a benefit to help flooding victims there. “Hope for the Hills” will be Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., an afternoon of music, art and refreshments, all to benefit flood relief efforts. Proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit foundation that has already launched individual emergency relief grants and small business loans, and CANE Kitchen, which is currently feeding hundreds of people a day out of its commercial kitchen in a transformed Whitesburg, Ky., high school.
WKYT 27
Navy chaplain brings group of sailors, marines to help with EKY flood clean-up
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky community is getting help from one of its own, along with a bunch of his military friends. Joshua Holland grew up in Knott County but now lives in Florida where he works as a chaplain for the United States Navy. When he...
1039thebulldog.com
Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick
There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
Former West Virginia Police Chief speaks out, claims he was forced to resign
RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS) — The former Richlands Police Department Chief resigned on Monday, August 17, 2022. The town of Richlands is seeing a change in law enforcement personnel. Jerry Gilbert served as the Richlands Police Chief since 2018, but that no longer stands. He claims officials with the town gave him two options, to resign […]
Jessamine County inmates volunteer at flood-damaged farms
In no time, Hager had a plan and a team consisting of county officials and five Class D inmates, all from Kentucky.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old shot to death in Kentucky
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
1039thebulldog.com
Free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County
The LEE Initiative and the World Central Kitchen, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Community Farm Alliance and North Fork Foods, are providing food for free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County. Anyone is invited to take what you need, no questions asked, and bring food to your...
