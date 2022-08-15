ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Barristers’ strike disrupts more than 6,000 court hearings in first 19 days as action escalates

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119hm7_0hI0XT0b00

More than 6,000 court hearings were disrupted by the first 19 days of a strike by criminal barristers , data shows as they walk out for another week.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have escalated their action over the government rates paid to defend people who cannot afford legal representation since June.

Justice secretary Dominic Raab has not met the association and ministers have refused to negotiate on key demands, which stem from a government-commissioned review of legal aid.

Defence barristers are walking out on alternate weeks, and are being balloted on a complete, indefinite strike that would start on 5 September.

Data released by the Ministry of Justice shows that the first 19 days of action, which took place between 27 June and 5 August, caused 6,235 court cases to be disrupted, including 1,415 trials, across England and Wales.

Among the trials delayed as a result of the strike was that of three men accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in London.

They were due to go on trial at the Old Bailey last month but the case was delayed until June 2023.

In a separate case involving an alleged neo-Nazi, at Swansea Crown Court, a jury had to be discharged because several members could not sit for the extra three weeks needed to work around the strike action.

A judge told the court he had no choice but to set a new date in the “unusual circumstances”, adding: “Because of the industrial action we can’t fit this in. We have done our best.”

The percentage of cases that crown courts reported being affected ranged between 9 per cent in a week that saw two days of action, to 17 per cent during one that saw a five-day walkout.

The figures suggest that for every full working week that criminal barristers strike, around 1,300 cases, including 300 trials, will be disrupted.

Since the start of the action, only a quarter of trials have been categorised as “effective” – meaning they started on the scheduled date and were completed in the normal way – compared to 43 per cent in the previous three months.

The proportion marked “ineffective” due to a lack of defence barristers, which can be caused by factors other than the strike, has jumped from 7 to 40 per cent in the same period.

Dozens more trials were delayed by judges before the CBA began its action, in anticipation of the effect it would have. It comes amid a backlog of almost 60,000 crown court cases in England and Wales.

Some trials are now being scheduled for 2024 and there are concerns that growing numbers of victims will drop out of prosecutions because of the agonising wait for justice.

The number of outstanding cases was worsened by government cuts to the days they could sit on and then exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and CBA strike.

On average, it takes a year and two months between an offence being committed to the completion of a resulting crown court case – and the number is expected to rise.

The CBA has said its action is a “last resort” amid a worsening shortage of criminal barristers, who it says are being driven away from the profession by poor pay and working conditions.

But the Ministry of Justice has urged barristers to return to full-time work and accused them of worsening victims’ ordeals.

A CBA spokesperson said: “It is frankly an insult to victims for a secretary of state to talk about delays to victims of crime brought about by our action for justice when it has been this government’s refusal to pay properly for criminal barristers to stay in their job to defend, prosecute and provide the part-time judges the government relies on to clear rising and record delays and backlogs all of their own making long before our action to redress the shortfalls.”

The government has announced that criminal legal aid rates will rise by 15 per cent for new cases from September, but the increase will not be retrospective, meaning that fees for those stuck in the backlog are paid at old rates.

An increase of “at least 15 per cent above present levels” was the core recommendation of an independent review of legal aid that was published in December.

Its author, Sir Christopher Bellamy, said the review had been announced by the government three years previously and that underlying problems had been flagged “for many years before that”.

“There is in my view no scope for further delay,” he added. The CBA said it waited 105 days for a government response to the recommendations and that several had not been adopted.

A letter to members initiating the ballot for an all-out strike last week said barristers had walked out with a “heavy heart” after years of exploitation by “successive governments determined to deliver justice on the cheap”.

“We have repeated our request for an urgent meeting to be held with Dominic Raab,” it added.

The result of the ballot will be announced next Monday, and alternate weeks of walkouts will continue indefinitely even if CBA members vote against an all-out strike.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We are increasing barristers’ fees by 15 per cent, investing a further £13m a year into criminal legal aid, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year. We fast-tracked this legislation so lawyers will start receiving this extra money from the end of September.

“The only outcome of this strike action is further distress for victims forced to wait longer for justice.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Union boss Mick Lynch warns of ‘really difficult period’ in Tube dispute

Union boss Mick Lynch apologised for disruption to the Tube caused by strike action but warned it would not be the last if the dispute over jobs and pensions cannot be resolved, with negotiations for a new pay deal looming next year.Mr Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), defended the strikes as he stood at the picket lines outside Bollo Lane, near Acton Town underground station, on Friday morning.The union fears that Transport for London’s (TfL) negotiations with the Government on a long-term funding deal, required due to a drop in revenue caused by the...
MICK LYNCH
The Independent

Kids-for-cash judges ordered to pay more than $200M

Two Pennsylvania judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million to hundreds who fell victim to their crimes.U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to nearly 300 people in a long-running civil suit against the judges, writing the plaintiffs are “the tragic human casualties of a scandal of epic proportions.”In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, Mark Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after being convicted for his role in the murder of American hostages in Syria.El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, who grew up in London, showed no emotion as judge Thomas Selby Ellis delivered his verdict at Alexandria District Court, Virginia, while members of his victims’ families watched on.Elsheikh was given a life sentence for each of the eight counts he was convicted of in April, which are due to run concurrently.The counts related to his role in a hostage-taking scheme which involved torturing, beating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system

A woman who lost a High Court life-support fight centred on her brain-damaged 12-year-old son wants to meet Health Secretary Steve Barclay to discuss the implications of the case.Hollie Dance has written to Mr Barclay and wants a “public inquiry” into the “operation of this system” and a “change of the law”, following Archie Battersbee’s death.Ms Dance says, in her letter, that “similar cases” are subject to “severe reporting restrictions” and “therefore away from public scrutiny”.A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London ruled in July that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment for...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Stop blaming Western colonialism for problems elsewhere – it ignores history

Earlier this month, the murder of four Shia Muslims in US city of Albuquerque led to mourning and introspection among Muslims there and even in the UK.After it was suggested the murders were sectarian in nature – i.e. committed by a Sunni Muslim – many Muslims on social media raised the problem of anti-Shia prejudice. Some however, argued that this sectarianism was, “forged through years of strategy and, yes, US foreign policy.”It’s certainly true that Western policy in parts of the Muslim world inflamed sectarian tensions, but this ignores what created tensions in the first place. Conflicts between Sunni and...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Labour demands recall of parliament over cost of living ‘emergency’

Labour has written to Boris Johnson and the two Tory leadership contenders to demand parliament returns early in order to tackle the deepening cost of living “emergency”.The call for MPs to return two weeks early on 22 August comes ahead of Ofgem’s announcement on the new energy price cap on 26 August, which Labour has called a “crucial deadline” for action.Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled a “fully costed” plan to freeze the price cap at the current level of £1,971 throughout the winter, with gas and electricity bills forecast to hit around £3,600 in October.Johnson – currently enjoying a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barristers#Strike Action#Legal Aid#The Ministry Of Justice#Neo Nazi#Swansea Crown Court
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump lawyer says FBI agents’ identities should be made public despite violent threats

One of the judges representing Donald Trump in the wake of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has said that CCTV from the search should be released and the agents who carried it out identified – this despite a surge in violent threats against law enforcement agents and justice officials from outraged Trump supporters.Ms Habba’s remarks came after a Florida judge told the Department of Justice to file a redacted version of the affidavit that underpinned last week’s FBI search.Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the search warrant for the raid, says he is inclined to partially release the document as...
POTUS
The Independent

Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.Customs officers at Frederic Chopin Airport decided to check the woman's luggage Sunday after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and her uneasy behavior. Packages with 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of heroin were discovered under a false suitcase bottom. The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grant Shapps threatens to impose new working terms on striking rail staff

New working terms will be imposed on striking rail staff if they refuse to accept deals on the table, the transport secretary has threatened.Grant Shapps stepped up his battle with the rail unions by revealing plans to use a section 188 order to end the disputes, saying: “That is the direction that this is moving in now.”But one union rejected his claim that an 8 per cent pay rise is on offer, insisting the privatised rail firms have offered just 2 per cent – alongside job losses and pension cuts.“Everything Grant Shapps does seems to be aimed at ramping...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: The Tory leadership farce is turning Britain into hell – it should be quickly ended

Would it be a great affront to democracy if the Tory leadership race were at this point to be quietly terminated and the inevitable victor declared?It is hardly an exercise in democracy to begin with. This method of choosing a new prime minister – through the tiny, and entirely unrepresentative membership of one political party – is already something of an aberration. It is meant to be the exceptional way in which a government is changed. It has become the rule. For the last six months, the Conservative Party has been refusing to answer straightforward questions about how it vets...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
The Independent

Former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the crisis-marred country last month, has applied for citizenship with the US and is waiting to procure his Green Card, according to a media report.The ousted president is looking to settle in the US with his wife and son, who are accompanying him on his run from Sri Lanka after widespread anti-government protests sought his resignation as the country plunged into its worst recession in decades.According to the report, Mr Rajapaksa’s lawyers in Washington commenced the procedure of application for securing him a Green Card last month, sources aware of the matter...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

797K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy