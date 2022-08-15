Read full article on original website
Breeze-Courier
Eugene Gudgel
Eugene ìGeneî Gudgel lived in Taylorville for the past 25 years with his companion Jackie. He has three children: Marie (Brandon) Gatton, Rebecca Price and Anthony Price. He also had six grandchildren: Rhymer Wicks, Zeth Price, Otto Price, Gage Price, Jaylynn Devore and Austyn Devore. Gene enjoyed trips...
Breeze-Courier
TJHS blows away Montessori Academy, 15-1
DECATUR — The Taylorville Jr High Tornadoes baseball team had no struggles against the Montessori Academy on Thursday, August 18. They got started in the first when Kason Pembroke singled driving in on. They continued their tear in the fourth inning. The Tornadoes scored 6 runs coming from the big bats of Nollen Polley, Grayson Craggs, Ben Peabody and Carter Hennings.
Breeze-Courier
Meth charges against pair
TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville Police Department, along with the Community Action Team, has been investigating a subject who resides in Hewittville, just outside of Taylorville for months. The investigation led to the arrest of two individuals, 50-year-old James Assad of Hewittville and his girlfriend, Brandi R. Hurley, 27, of Taylorville. Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams and intent to deliver.
Breeze-Courier
Christian County 4-H students win at the State Fair
Christian County 4-H members participated at the Illinois State Fair 4-H General Show. From left to right, Kyle Jackle-Hugh, Charlotte Grundy, Connor Eggimann, Caroline Hedden, Cara Eggimann, Molly Zucco, Maleah Repscher, Elayna Harker, Charlee Ryan, Abby Erlenbush, Deacon Shanks, Calum Shanks, Benjamin Wamsley, Abigail Wamsley, Zacharia Cotter. Submitted Photo. Taylorville,...
Breeze-Courier
THS Ag class recognized by school board
At the Taylorville School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Taylorville High School Ag class was recognized by the Board for their success in livestock judging. The group traveled to the British Isles were they became international champions. Class instructor Sue Schaffer told the Board, “This has...
Breeze-Courier
Plans for Pana to celebrate 50 years of female athletics
(PANA) — A celebration of females athletes in the Pana school system is being planned for the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday, Sept. 2-5. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Federal law referred to as Title IX, which made sports for female athletes in high school and college to be on the same level as male sports.
Breeze-Courier
Letter to the Editor
Each day, I drive down Elm Street, coming to town. Behind the VFW a subdivision of “affordable homes” is being built. Each day, I have a myriad of questions, some of which may have been answered in the Breeze-Courier at a much earlier time. Who is building this subdivision? Are they a local builder? Are they using local union.
