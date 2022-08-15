TAYLORVILLE — The Taylorville Police Department, along with the Community Action Team, has been investigating a subject who resides in Hewittville, just outside of Taylorville for months. The investigation led to the arrest of two individuals, 50-year-old James Assad of Hewittville and his girlfriend, Brandi R. Hurley, 27, of Taylorville. Both are charged with possession of methamphetamine between 15 and 100 grams and intent to deliver.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO