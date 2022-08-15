Court case will determine DeSoto wastewater outcome

An open-air vat of rotating wastewater bubbled under the steamy July sun, pumped in from households and commercial toilets across DeSoto County.

You flush and forget. Short Fork Wastewater Treatment Facility, a 40-acre site in Nesbit, is where some of the stuff goes.

Up to 6 million gallons daily filter into Short Fork, but it’s only one of three larger-type treatment locations. And there also are two smaller facilities.

In all, the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority (DCRUA) treats more than 3 billion — yes, billion — gallons of excrement-contaminated water a year.

Not all of the deposits made by the DeSoto County’s 188,633 residents end up at a DCRUA site. Southaven wastewater and wastewater in parts of Horn Lake go to Memphis treatment facilities.

But Memphis doesn’t want to treat DeSoto County wastewater anymore. In court papers, one of DeSoto County’s arguments is that officials believed they had a commitment from Memphis for long-term, area-wide wastewater treatment, a type of regionalized system favored by the federal Clean Water Act and the EPA.

DeSoto and Memphis aren’t in agreement about what was supposed to happen to the DeSoto wastewater after a key date, Sept. 22, 2023.

And if the county does not win what might be described as the contract dispute in court, it may be forced to pony up perhaps as much as $200 million to expand DCRUA’s capacity.

“The cost of infrastructure for something like this has gone up dramatically the past five years,” said Keith Turner, attorney for the DeSoto side of the case. “It would not be an inexpensive venture.”

Thousands of sewer customers in DeSoto County would shoulder the cost, one way or another, probably in the form of higher rates.

“Yes, the rates would go up,” said Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer, who is not a party in the lawsuit. “There’d have to be construction. There’s no way we could pay it. We’d (also) have to get all kinds of state and federal assistance to raise that amount of money.”

As the question hangs in the air on whether Memphis or DeSoto County will triumph in court, DCRUA braces for a potential expansion that would cost far more than what’s in its capital improvements fund.

Short Fork Wastewater Treatment Facility

Tracy Huffman (right) and Andy Swims give a tour of the Short Fork Wastewater Treatment Facility in DeSoto County Mississippi July 21, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

The Short Fork plant sits behind a 6-foot chain link fence, down a road sandwiched by cotton fields and ribboned with potholes. Tracy Huffman, an engineering consultant for DCRUA, and Olive Branch city engineer Andy Swims, president of the DCURA board of directors, step from a brick building to get to the guts of the place in back.

That first puff of air is hot and dripping with humidity, but does it smell? As in, does it smell bad ? Well, it depends.

Huffman stepped up onto a raised, metal platform between two sets of vats, each called a train. He lifted an arm, gesturing toward the tree line.

If it smells, it smells over there, 150 yards away, where pipes funnel contaminated water into the first screen.

“From Olive Branch, Hernando. It all comes to that point … All the things that should not be in wastewater. Garbage and rags and these flushable wipes,” Huffman said. “They’re not flushable.”

The scent at his feet is barely detectible and isn’t unpleasant.

“It’s supposed to smell like it’s being treated,” Huffman said.

Dark grayish water swirls in the concrete vat below him. Turbines introduce oxygen and the sun’s ultraviolet rays disinfect, killing yucky stuff like bacteria and viruses.

“All this facility does is accelerate the natural process,” Huffman said. “Optimal air. Optimal conditions. Certain microorganisms. Over the years, they’ve used chlorine and other things, but this is a much more safer cleaning process.”

The aeration basins of the first train can process up to 4 million gallons of wastewater a day. The train went online in 2006, but the growth of the county required capacity expansion. The second train went on line in May 2019 with a capacity of 8 million gallons, giving the Short Fork facility a total capacity of 12 million gallons daily.

That gives the county room to grow before constructing more treatment infrastructure.

Farther down this newer train, a clarifying vat is designed to sift out any remaining solids before the wastewater is disinfected. After water travels from a settling platform and through a ring of metal teeth, it drops into a trench.

The water is see-through, but it’s not completely clean yet.

Huffman stops at another vat of flowing water. The internal apparatus is covered in strands of green stuff.

A skimmer helps remove buildup at the Short Fork Wastewater Treatment Facility in DeSoto County Mississippi July 21, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“Before it goes into the creek, we have to give it a last shot of oxygen,” Huffman said. “That’s why you see the algae in here.”

The next stop for the water is the Coldwater River a few miles away, and the next stop for Huffman and Swims, their golf shirts now soaked with sweat, is Short Fork’s air-conditioned conference room.

Court case

DCRUA came into existence to address piecemeal municipal wastewater treatment plans that threatened to stranglehold future growth.

“A lot of developments were getting turned down due to the inability to treat,” Huffman said.

By consolidating their efforts, the cities became “customers” of DCRUA. DCRUA bills those customers, and the cities bill their residents and commercial properties.

Olive Branch is DCRUA’s biggest customer. By virtue of topography, water flows from Olive Branch toward Short Fork, one of the lowest areas of the county that allowed for a wastewater facility. In September 2021, for example, 64.04% of the water treated by DCRUA came from Olive Branch. Hernando is its next biggest customer at 18.68%.

But will Southaven eventually become a customer? Will Horn Lake Creek Basin feed into a DCRUA facility someday? That depends on the outcome of the court case.

DeSoto County officials hope to prevail against Memphis and continue to send wastewater from the Horn Lake Creek Basin to Memphis, but it’s only reasonable to discuss other options.

“We have to explore all options available to us,” said Turner, the attorney representing DeSoto County against Memphis. “We think the most cost effective and most efficient way are centralized systems.”

While no trial date has been set, Turner said he hasn’t given up on mediation.

“We’re not through with that,” he said.

If the court case is not favorable to DeSoto County, building and rerouting wastewater to a new, DeSoto-based system would be a multi-year undertaking.

“DCRUA’s mission is to connect,” said Huffman, framed photos of Short Fork’s 2002 groundbreaking and 2006 ribbon cutting behind him on the wall. “It takes a myriad of different funding resources (to construct a treatment facility). It takes years of planning.”