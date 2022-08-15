Read full article on original website
zoop
3d ago
Too much planning to be random. Someone owes money or is a witness and is being warned to keep his mouth shut.
NBC New York
Suspect Back on Street, Charges Downgraded for Skull-Cracking KO Punch Outside NYC Restaurant
The suspect accused of brutally beating another man in an unprovoked attack after following him outside a New York City restaurant is back on the street, as the attempted murder charges he faced have been downgraded. Police said Bui Van Phu was out of jail Thursday on supervised release, and...
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
NBC New York
Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs, Walks Out of NYC Police Precinct: Cops
Cops are looking for a 33-year-old woman they say slipped out of handcuffs and walked out of a police precinct where she had been taken a day ago, authorities said Thursday. Christina Evans was brought to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street after her Wednesday evening arrest and put in the processing room, the NYPD says. Once there, she managed to slip her hands out of her handcuffs and walk out the back door. Evans was last seen on surveillance camera heading westbound on 169th Street, police said.
SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot
The altercation happened Monday evening inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.
NBC New York
Mom, 6-Year-Old Girl Robbed at Gunpoint While Sitting in Car on NYC Street: Cops
Police are looking for a man they say robbed a 28-year-old mother at gunpoint as she sat in her car with her 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon a day ago, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the woman was sitting in her car with...
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested in 'I hate Mexicans' subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a suspect on Wednesday in connection with a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train earlier this month. Authorities charged Brianna Rodriguez, 21, of Brooklyn, with assault as a hate crime and assault. Police said Rodriguez sat down next to a woman who was...
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
Suspect Who Shot Man Twice in Broad Daylight Outside Brooklyn Bodega Identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police today released a photo of a suspect who shot a...
NBC New York
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
Trial set in October for alleged suspect in 87-year-old grandmother's shove death
Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, turned herself in at the 10th Precinct and was charged with manslaughter.
NBC New York
NYC Man in Traffic Stop Drag That Maimed Cop Arrested 10 Months Later: Police
A 40-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with a traffic law-violating spree on Long Island that ended with a police officer hit by a vehicle and dragged late last year, authorities said Thursday. Ephrem Jusino was taken into custody Wednesday in Deer Park and charged with assault to...
ON THE LOOSE: Female detainee walks out of Bronx police station
The 33-year-old woman walked out the front door of the 44th Precinct stationhouse around 8:15 p.m. She was uncuffed at the time. Police said she’d been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
NBC New York
2 Dead After Illegal ATV Ride Ends in Collision With 18-Wheeler in Queens
Two people are dead after their illegal ATV ride in Queens -- in the wrong lane with no helmets -- ended in a gruesome collision with a tractor-trailer. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue. Cops say the two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of the truck.
Police: Man shot in Dyker Heights over $30K debt
Police are trying to track down a man who they say shot at another man in Dyker Heights Monday.
nypressnews.com
She tormented her Long Beach neighbors It took a viral video to make them feel safe.
Every day when Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach he’d say a little prayer. “I’m praying this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
3-year-old girl falls out window in the Bronx, rushed to hospital
A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in the Bronx Wednesday.
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops
A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
NBC New York
Diner Charged With Attempted Murder in Unprovoked, Skull-Cracking Knockout Punch on NYC Street
A 52-year-old restaurant patron was brutally beaten by another diner who followed him outside the eatery, put on a pair of gloves and punched him in the face in a wordless attack before walking back inside, authorities say. The NYPD said Wednesday a 55-year-old Bronx man, Van Phu Bui, had...
NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males
Talking reckless because you are White is a quick way to end up on your back. One NYC racist got knocked out after threatening some Black men in New York City. As per Raw Story John Borzumato recently learned a life lesson after he allegedly tried to intimidate three Black men and another man who reportedly […] The post NYC Knife Wielding Racist Knocked Out After Threatening Three Black Males appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
