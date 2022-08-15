Read full article on original website
jimmy chun
3d ago
…is there enough data to suggest a particular group of people are targeting the Asian community? Asking for a friend.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom slams Oakland over handling of Wood Street encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - The governor's office on Thursday sent a letter to the City of Oakland addressing its concerns over the city's handling, or lack thereof, of a homeless encampment that has seen several recent fires. The state claims that Oakland is shirking its responsibility of providing shelter and housing...
Juveniles arrested for violent crimes 'more common than you think,' SF lawyer says
SFPD's police chief says that the news of 14-year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old being accused of violently beating and robbing a woman in San Francisco "shocks the conscience"... but is this common? Here's what a lawyer said:
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
EXCLUSIVE: SF luxury apartment executive calls contractor theft in vacant unit 'unfortunate'
Property management officials say they have increased security and video surveillance in response to the theft and recent questionable incidents.
KTVU FOX 2
BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work
SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
NBC Bay Area
Recovered Quadriplegic Swimming From Alcatraz to San Francisco
A Chicago man rendered quadriplegic after an accident two decades ago is doing something Friday that was once unimaginable: He's swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco to raise awareness for his foundation. Robert Heitz was 22 in 2003 when he dove off a boat on Lake Michigan into a sandbar...
KTVU FOX 2
Man charged with killing father and stepmother in San Francisco home speaks from jail
SAN FRANCISCO - A 23-year-old man charged with killing his father and stepmother over the weekend as they slept in their San Francisco Bayview home, tells KTVU in an exclusive interview what led up to the deadly shootings and why he did it. We previously heard from his stepmother's family,...
NBC Bay Area
2 Men Arrested in Shooting Death of San Jose Safeway Worker: Police
Two men were arrested in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway employee, police said Thursday. According to the San Jose Police Department, officers arrested 18-year-old Tevita Tuakalau and 19-year-old Jacob Parrilla. The victim was identified by family members as Manuel Huizar, 24. Huizar was working an early morning...
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins’ secret pay scheme underscores lack of honesty
Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall. It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth. “Brooke Jenkins didn’t just quit her job...
Pre-dawn raid leads to multiple arrests linked to Rolex robbery spree
OAKLAND (KRON) – A pre-dawn raid in multiple Bay Area cities has led to arrests linked to the Bay Area Rolex watch robbery spree, according to a press release midday Thursday. Oakland police executed multiple search warrants early Tuesday in Oakland and neighboring cities, the press release states. “OPD officers arrested two individuals and recovered […]
'It's a disgrace': Mayor Breed dismisses civil grand jury report on Hunters Point Shipyard cleanup
After decades of cleanup efforts marked by scandal, scrutiny and concerns over the looming impacts of climate change, Mayor London Breed has decided that when it comes to the remediation of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, she’s content with the status quo. Last week, Breed responded to a civil grand jury report that found San Francisco is unprepared to address climate threats to the shoreline Superfund site, refuting many of the report’s findings and dismissing its recommendations to conduct an independent study of the shipyard. ...
Suspects' ages in elderly woman's beating are 'shocking,' SF police chief says
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
SF DA charges teens in brutal beating of Asian elder in her home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against two of four juveniles she alleges were responsible for a violent attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in the lobby of her home, according to a press release. Darryl Moore, 18, was charged with felony elder abuse, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, […]
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Change Safety Strategy to Address Recent Downtown Crime Surge
A recent crime surge in the last few months in downtown Oakland has prompted changes to the Police Department's safety strategy, police said Monday. Police officers are working with other city departments and last weekend worked with code enforcement to close and cite multiple pop-up vendors. Officers seized alcohol and marijuana and possibly psychedelic mushrooms from one pop-up vendor, according to police.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21
Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
48hills.org
The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened
On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
NBC Bay Area
Man Deported to Cambodia After Serving 26 Years in San Quentin
A man who was granted parole from San Quentin has been deported to Cambodia despite efforts to keep him in the Unites States. Dozens of people gathered in Oakland in support of Phoeun You last month. He served 26 years in prison for killing a man in retaliation for harming...
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
