Following a work session, the Storm Lake City Council on Monday decided against amending fees at the Sunrise Pointe Golf Course after a request was made to do so last month. At the July 18th council meeting, Craig Boyd, who is a member of the Northwest Iowa Senior Golf Tour, asked the council to waive trail and back room rental fees at Sunrise Pointe, which acts as the City's municipal golf course. Boyd said they haven't had to pay trail fees at any other course they've played at over the years. The senior women already decided they weren't going to play in Storm Lake any longer due to the fees, and Boyd said the men were threatening to do the same.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO