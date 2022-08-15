Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Special Youth Challenge Family Praise Night to be Held This Weekend
The Special Youth Challenge organization is putting on a fundraising event this coming weekend. The Family Praise Night will be held this Saturday, August 20th at 6pm at the Special Youth Challenge Ranch at 4785 240th Avenue in Webb, just north of Sioux Rapids. The event will feature a barbecue, homemade ice cream, praise/worship music, and a devotion.
stormlakeradio.com
Public Input Welcomed Regarding Storm Lake Comprehensive Plan
The City of Storm Lake is welcoming public input during the process to update the comprehensive plan. A website has been developed to provide information, and to encourage public participation and input. The website includes comprehensive plan background information, along with dates for in-person public engagement events. A link to the project website can be found on the City of Storm Lake's website.
Lakefield Standard
Local resident named new compliance/operations manager
Local resident Brittany Koch is the new compliance and operations manager at Midwest Wealth Management in Spirit Lake, Iowa. A graduate of St. Cloud State University, Koch joined Midwest Wealth Management in 2012. Most recently she held the position of operations manager. “Brittany has played a key role at Midwest...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake District Leaders Raise Concerns About Upcoming Early Elementary Bond Vote
Information was mailed out this week to Storm Lake Community School District residents regarding the upcoming bond vote for the 2nd phase of the Early Elementary Building. The next phase of the Early Elementary would add a 1st grade wing to the school. Even though property taxes would NOT be affected if the bond passes, District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Tollefson is concerned that not much is being said about the bond issue, and the biggest challenge is getting people to go to the polls...(audio clip below :32 )
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Conservation Board Seeking Candidates to Fill Board Opening
The Buena Vista County Conservation Board has an immediate board member vacancy. Candidates must live in Buena Vista County, and have a demonstrated interest in conservation matters. A description of duties and an application can be obtained at the BV Conservation Board office, the Auditor's Office, or can be downloaded on the county's website. Applications can be returned to the conservation board office at 377 440th Street in Peterson, or email to office@bvcountyparks.com.
stormlakeradio.com
Darrell Allan Pritchard, 75, of Alta
Darrell Allan Pritchard, age 75, of Alta, Iowa passed away August 15, 2022 at his home in Alta. Memorial services will take place Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has...
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
stormlakeradio.com
Dorothy Ann Tietgen, 90, of Aurelia
Funeral service for Dorothy Ann Tietgen, 90, of Aurelia, will be Friday, August 19th at 3pm at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Burial at the Good Hope Cemetery in rural Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Jeff Harris will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, August 18th, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00...
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
stormlakeradio.com
Tyson Foods Celebrates Completion of New Storm Lake Feed Mill
A flag raising ceremony and ribbon cutting were held this (Wed) morning to celebrate the completion of the new Tyson Foods feed mill in Storm Lake. Noelle O'Mara is Tyson's Prepared Foods Group President...(audio clip below :34 ) The new feed mill has been in operation for over six months....
siouxcountyradio.com
SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident
A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
stormlakeradio.com
Planning and Zoning Approves Permit for New Storm Lake Water Tower
The Storm Lake Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a conditional use permit to allow a new water tower to be constructed. The proposed site for the new tower is 228 Mae Street, which is south of the Tyson Pork Plant. According to City Building Official Scott Olesen, another water tower is needed to provide adequate storage supply for the growing community, and to ensure capacity for firefighting.
stormlakeradio.com
City Council Keeps Trail Fees Intact for All Parties at Golf Course
Following a work session, the Storm Lake City Council on Monday decided against amending fees at the Sunrise Pointe Golf Course after a request was made to do so last month. At the July 18th council meeting, Craig Boyd, who is a member of the Northwest Iowa Senior Golf Tour, asked the council to waive trail and back room rental fees at Sunrise Pointe, which acts as the City's municipal golf course. Boyd said they haven't had to pay trail fees at any other course they've played at over the years. The senior women already decided they weren't going to play in Storm Lake any longer due to the fees, and Boyd said the men were threatening to do the same.
kicdam.com
Contract Approved For Downtown Traffic Signal Upgrade Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council earlier this week gave approval to move forward with a contract that will lead to the upgrade of the traffic signal system through the Downtown Commercial District. Public Works Director Mark White told the council the current system is essentially beyond repair...
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
kiwaradio.com
Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report For August 18th
Northwest Iowa — Here is the Thursday, August 18, 2022 Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
stormlakeradio.com
Construction Delayed on Highways 7/110 Project
The Highways 7/110 intersection area is now expected to remain closed until later this year. Storm Lake City Manager Keri Navratil provided an update following Monday's city council meeting...(audio clip below) Navratil said the City hopes the project will be completed in November. The Highways 7/110 intersection was initially expected...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Released Additional Information On A Roll-Over Accident In Sac County
Authorities have released additional information on a single vehicle roll-over accident in Sac County. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 8:21 a.m., the Sac County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched half a mile north of Highway 175 on Otter Ave. just east of Lake View. According to law enforcement, a 1997 Ford Explorer operated by a minor was traveling south on Otter Ave. when she lost control and entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll several times. The Explorer came to rest on the driver’s side, and the minor who was wearing a seatbelt was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. She was later transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
