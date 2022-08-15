Read full article on original website
Home invasion suspect arrested after 71-year-old woman is pistol-whipped in Beverly Grove robbery
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove, during which a 71-year-old woman was tied up and pistol-whipped, authorities said.
LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating
Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Caught on video: Large group ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven store after South LA street takeover
Police are searching for dozens of people who ransacked and vandalized a 7-Eleven store following a nearby street takeover in South Los Angeles.
Feds arrest 28 suspects in South Los Angeles gang takedown
Authorities have arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang Thursday on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses.
Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Marijuana Dispensary Worker
A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana.
Beverly Grove Home Invasion Under Investigation
A woman was assaulted in a suspected home invasion robbery in Beverly Grove on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The home invasion was reported in the 6600 Block of W. 5th Street around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been robbed. She declined...
Large number of rolex watches stolen during mid-day home invasion robbery
LOS ANGELES – A male suspect broke into a Beverly Grove-area home Wednesday and allegedly assaulted the homeowner before making off with what was reported to be a haul of high-end watches. The break-in was reported just after 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the home located in the 6600 block...
Woman, 71, pistol-whipped during Beverly Grove home invasion; ‘high dollar amount’ of jewelry stolen
A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, police said. The robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of West 5th Street. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson says a lone, masked suspect entered the home, struck the victim and then […]
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang
Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force.
South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded
LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
Gang Member Suspected of Fatal Shooting in Santa Ana Arrested
A 24-year-old convicted felon suspected of killing another man in what police called a gang-related shooting in Santa Ana was in custody today.
Attacker Sought in Shooting Death of Man in Santa Ana
Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Santa Ana. Officers responded Monday at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said in a statement.
Police seized $20K worth of drugs, cash and a gun from a resident of Orange
The Fountain Valley Police Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant that led to the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber handgun, body armor, $81,002 in cash, and a large amount of narcotics with an estimated street value of $20,000. The seized narcotics included MDMA, ketamine, psilocybin, LSD,...
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges
LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
Third Person Charged With Murder in Downey Slaying of Off-Duty Officer
Three people have been arrested and now charged with murder in the shooting death of Gardiel Solorio, a 26-year-old Monterey Park police officer who was killed in a LA Fitness gym parking lot in Downey while off duty on Monday. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old, was charged with one count of...
Hit-and-Run Driver Shatters Long-Time Dream of Couple Married for 50 Years
The family of a 67-year-old man killed by a hit-and-run driver returned to the site of the crash Thursday looking for answers. Family of Elfego Andrade gathered with friends near Chapman Avenue and Ladera Vista Drive in Fullerton. Andrade was biking to work early Thursday when he was struck from behind and killed by the driver of a green 1999 Ford F-250 pickup who stopped after the crash, drove up onto the sidewalk, then drove off.
Shooting near community college leaves one dead, two injured
WILMINGTON, Calif. – A woman has died from her injuries after three people were shot in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles Tuesday, and the shooter or shooters were still at large. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue, about a...
