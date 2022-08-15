Tonight is Meet the Panthers night in Knoxville. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Knoxville High School at 5:00 for the cross country squad two-mile team time trial. The volleyball squad will have a scrimmage at 5:45, then the scene shifts to Ken Locke Stadium for the football scrimmage in addition there will be a tailgate dinner put on by the Booster Club with a marching band and dance team performance, all fall sports activities will be introduced and awards recognition. Volleyball and cross country will both open up on Monday with volleyball hosting a quad with Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa while the cross country squad will host an early bird invitational at Pine Knolls Country Club. The football squad will open up next Friday at Newton. You can hear that game as well as all Knoxville football games home and away on 95.3 KNIA with all home games streamed on the KHS Activities YouTube Channel with audio provided by KNIA.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO