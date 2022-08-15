Read full article on original website
Lets Talk Knoxville: Roslin Thompson
Our guest today is Knoxville Library Director Roslin Thompson as we talk about upcoming events at the library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features City Manager Ben Reeves discussing the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week 0 of 2022 Iowa High School Football, with limited teams either getting their season started a week early and others getting in final practices and scrimmages before the official season begins a week from today. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
Pella Football Team Aiming to Put 2021 Behind Them
The 2021 season ended for the Pella football team before the playoffs started for the first time in a decade-and-a-half, narrowly missing an at-large bid by .0003 points in the RPI system against one of Class 4A’s toughest schedules. While last fall has served as extra motivation, the 2022...
ICYF Back to School Bash Tomorrow
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash is tomorrow. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Pella Christian Volleyball Seniors – August 17th, 2022
Pella Christian seniors Emri Agre, Cara Veenstra, and Anna DeBoef discuss the upcoming volleyball season and their growing excitement for games to begin.
Meet The Panthers Night Tonight In Knoxville
Tonight is Meet the Panthers night in Knoxville. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Knoxville High School at 5:00 for the cross country squad two-mile team time trial. The volleyball squad will have a scrimmage at 5:45, then the scene shifts to Ken Locke Stadium for the football scrimmage in addition there will be a tailgate dinner put on by the Booster Club with a marching band and dance team performance, all fall sports activities will be introduced and awards recognition. Volleyball and cross country will both open up on Monday with volleyball hosting a quad with Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa while the cross country squad will host an early bird invitational at Pine Knolls Country Club. The football squad will open up next Friday at Newton. You can hear that game as well as all Knoxville football games home and away on 95.3 KNIA with all home games streamed on the KHS Activities YouTube Channel with audio provided by KNIA.
2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament Starts Tomorrow
Hundreds of competitors, officials, and spectators will visit Pickard Park beginning tomorrow for the 2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event. The Disc Golf Pro Tour holds 20 events nationwide as part of the seasonal competition, and Tournament Director Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tour decided to come to Indianola last year, and it was a huge success that brought many visitors to Indianola and there was nothing but positive feedback about the entire event, from the venue, to the crowd, and the competitors. There will be a men’s open and women’s open division, with nearly 200 competitors registered to compete from nine different countries. The Des Moines Challenge takes place Friday through Sunday.
Bert Harlow
A Visitation for Bert Harlow, 82, of Melcher-Dallas, Iowa will be held on Saturday, August 20th, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A private burial will be held at the Bauer Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
John Peterson
A visitation for John Peterson, age 72, of Pella, will be held from 2:00-4:00pm, Friday, August 26th at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Iowa National Heritage Foundation.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Top Woodworkers Win Iowa State Fair Honors
The “Haves and Have Knots” were awarded top honors in the Wood Projects competition judged prior to the start of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, with three Pella residents earning recognition. Bob Kroese of Pella won Best of Show and in five other individual categories, including:. – Decoys...
Carousel Theatre in Indianola to be Honored at Cloris Awards
Carousel Theatre in Indianola has been selected to be honored in the seventh annual Cloris Awards, which celebrate outstanding contributions on stage and behind the scenes of local theatre across the Des Moines Metro Area. Carousel is one of eight local theatre companies that were selected, and produced part of the 33 shows put on by the eight companies during the 2021-22 season including the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, And Then There Were None, and Next To Normal among others. The Cloris Awards are the namesake of Oscar-Winning Des Moines native Cloris Leachman, and were founded in 2015. An outdoor ceremony will honor the selected companies on Sunday, August 28th at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in Des Moines, with a reception at 7pm. For more information, click below.
Freedom for Youth Bash Set for September 1
The Freedom for Youth Knoxville “Back to Program Bash” will be held Sept 1 from 5 pm until 7 pm at 107 South Third Street. The activities will include a free meal, games, music, a bouncy house, a free raffle and more. Summer intern Hannah Book tells KNIA/KRLS...
TeamKeegs Helps 50 Families Attend Sensory-Friendly Day at Fair
This Wednesday featured a new sensory friendly event at the Iowa State Fair, and a Pella High School teacher and her organization encouraging opportunities for children with social disabilities worked to get several families to attend. Susan Lyons says she partnered with ICE Technologies and Iris Coffee in Pella to...
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Norwalk Football loaded at offensive skill positions
One of the most exciting preseason prospects for this year’s Norwalk football team is the experience and talent at the offensive skill positions. The passing attack, in particular, will be something to watch when the Warriors take the field for next Friday’s season-opening game at Pella. Senior quarterback...
Central Working on Culture of Inclusion During Welcome Week
Central College’s annual Welcome Week will feature new programs to build upon Central’s “culture of caring” for others, engaged citizenship and inclusion. Welcome Week, scheduled for Aug. 19-25, introduces students to campus services, resources, academic advising, and socializing opportunities along with the Step into Central gathering and the special ceremony Turning Over the Class with Mark Putnam, Central president, and Quinn Deahl, student body president.
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
