Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest this week on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville City Manager, Heather Ussery as we discuss the most recent Knoxville City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Marching Dutch Competition Preview
Pella Marching Dutch Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins, and Director Dameon Place discuss the upcoming competition season. A mattress sale fundraiser for the band’s upcoming trip to the Rose Parade will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pella High School.
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features City Manager Ben Reeves discussing the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Meet The Panthers Night Tonight In Knoxville
Tonight is Meet the Panthers night in Knoxville. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Knoxville High School at 5:00 for the cross country squad two-mile team time trial. The volleyball squad will have a scrimmage at 5:45, then the scene shifts to Ken Locke Stadium for the football scrimmage in addition there will be a tailgate dinner put on by the Booster Club with a marching band and dance team performance, all fall sports activities will be introduced and awards recognition. Volleyball and cross country will both open up on Monday with volleyball hosting a quad with Carlisle, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa while the cross country squad will host an early bird invitational at Pine Knolls Country Club. The football squad will open up next Friday at Newton. You can hear that game as well as all Knoxville football games home and away on 95.3 KNIA with all home games streamed on the KHS Activities YouTube Channel with audio provided by KNIA.
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week 0 of 2022 Iowa High School Football, with limited teams either getting their season started a week early and others getting in final practices and scrimmages before the official season begins a week from today. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
ICYF Back to School Bash Tomorrow
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation 2022 Back to School Bash is tomorrow. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News the theme will be Luau, and will take place from 6-8pm and feature games, inflatables, and food trucks in addition to the Meet the Indians Night, introducing the fall activities participants. For more information on the Back to School Bash, click below.
Bert Harlow
A Visitation for Bert Harlow, 82, of Melcher-Dallas, Iowa will be held on Saturday, August 20th, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A private burial will be held at the Bauer Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jason Edward Hodges
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jason Edward Hodges, age 41, of Pleasantville formerly of Knoxville will be on Saturday, August 20th at 3:00pm at Riverside Church in Knoxville. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jason’s memory to his family and will be designated at a later date. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Viola June Carter
Memorial services for Viola June Carter, age 96 of Monroe will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 3:00pm at the Monroe Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 2:00 until service time. Burial will be at Silent City Cemetery in Monroe. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Presbyterian Church, Monroe Library, or Animal Lifeline of Iowa, P.O Box 12, Carlisle, Iowa 50047 in Viola’s name. Condolences may be left for the family at coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Vermeer Releases Website Page to Remember Chair Emeritus Bob
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer this week, the corporation bearing his last name created a website tribute to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child of Vermeer...
Carousel Theatre in Indianola to be Honored at Cloris Awards
Carousel Theatre in Indianola has been selected to be honored in the seventh annual Cloris Awards, which celebrate outstanding contributions on stage and behind the scenes of local theatre across the Des Moines Metro Area. Carousel is one of eight local theatre companies that were selected, and produced part of the 33 shows put on by the eight companies during the 2021-22 season including the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, And Then There Were None, and Next To Normal among others. The Cloris Awards are the namesake of Oscar-Winning Des Moines native Cloris Leachman, and were founded in 2015. An outdoor ceremony will honor the selected companies on Sunday, August 28th at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in Des Moines, with a reception at 7pm. For more information, click below.
John Peterson
A visitation for John Peterson, age 72, of Pella, will be held from 2:00-4:00pm, Friday, August 26th at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Iowa National Heritage Foundation.
Central Working on Culture of Inclusion During Welcome Week
Central College’s annual Welcome Week will feature new programs to build upon Central’s “culture of caring” for others, engaged citizenship and inclusion. Welcome Week, scheduled for Aug. 19-25, introduces students to campus services, resources, academic advising, and socializing opportunities along with the Step into Central gathering and the special ceremony Turning Over the Class with Mark Putnam, Central president, and Quinn Deahl, student body president.
Pella Marching Dutch Mattress Sale Returns
A popular fundraiser is returning to support the Pella band programs. Director of the Marching Dutch Dameon Place says a mattress sale will be held at the Pella High School commons on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will receive a portion of funds for each mattress sold and bonuses for hitting certain thresholds, and this year, all proceeds will benefit the more than 200 students heading to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in December and January. Over the past three years, more than $30,000 has been raised to support the Pella High School bands through the event.
Freedom for Youth Bash Set for September 1
The Freedom for Youth Knoxville “Back to Program Bash” will be held Sept 1 from 5 pm until 7 pm at 107 South Third Street. The activities will include a free meal, games, music, a bouncy house, a free raffle and more. Summer intern Hannah Book tells KNIA/KRLS...
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
Shirley Rae Letze
Services for Shirley Rae Letze, age 84, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 23rd, at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday August 22nd, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Chariton Cemetery following the services.
2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament Starts Tomorrow
Hundreds of competitors, officials, and spectators will visit Pickard Park beginning tomorrow for the 2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event. The Disc Golf Pro Tour holds 20 events nationwide as part of the seasonal competition, and Tournament Director Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tour decided to come to Indianola last year, and it was a huge success that brought many visitors to Indianola and there was nothing but positive feedback about the entire event, from the venue, to the crowd, and the competitors. There will be a men’s open and women’s open division, with nearly 200 competitors registered to compete from nine different countries. The Des Moines Challenge takes place Friday through Sunday.
Pella High School Releases 2022-23 Ticket Information
The Pella High School Activities department has released ticket information for the upcoming academic year. High School Athletic Events: $5 (K-Adults) High School Friday Night Football: $6 (K-Adults) Middle School Athletic Events: $3 Adults, $1 Students. Fine Arts Performances; Admission varies depending on the event, many are free-will donation. –...
Bond Issue Informational Meeting Tonight
A community information meeting will be held tonight by the Indianola Community School District regarding the upcoming bond issue in September. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. The meeting will be held from 6-7pm in the Indianola High School Media Center.
