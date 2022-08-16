Oakland police find 1 missing teen, still search for another

﻿SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – UPDATE (Tuesday, Aug 16. 8:31 a.m.): Police announced they have safely located Perez Rivera and she is no longer missing. No other information was released.

Police are asking for the public's help locating two teenagers last seen in the East Bay on Saturday.

Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen Aug. 13 at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the 2200 block of 48th Avenue, according to Oakland police . She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants and black Crocs shoes.

Perez Rivera is described as a Hispanic/Latin female, 5-foot-5, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is considered at risk due to her age, police said. Her family told authorities she is in good physical and mental condition. They added that she may have been going towards Washington Square Park in San Francisco.

Oakland police also announced on Monday they are searching for Daisey Lancaster, 13, who was last seen Saturday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay in Alameda .

Lancaster is 4-foot-8, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts and black slides. She's considered at-risk due to her age. Her family also told officers that she is in good physical condition.

Anyone with further information on either case is asked to contact Oakland police at 510-238-3641.

