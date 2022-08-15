Read full article on original website
PUBLIC NOTICE Glamorgan Community Sewer Collection Project
The Wise County Public Service Authority has applied for funding from the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund to the installation of approximately 6,800 linear feet (lf) of 8-inch gravity sewer, 600 lf of 6-inch gravity sewer, 6,200 lf of 4-inch sewer service line, 62 sewer connections, several road crossings (including an underground boring of 4-lane US Route 23), and associated items. The loan request is $404,132. A Preliminary Engineering Report and an Environmental Assessment prepared for the project are on file at 5622 Industrial Park Road, Norton, Virginia 24273 and available for public review between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or you may visit.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS - Engineering services for Design and Construction Management for the replacing of a steam boiler and radiator system
The County of Wise, Virginia is seeking proposals from qualified consulting engineering firms who wish to be considered to provide professional engineering services for Design and Construction Management for the replacing of a steam boiler and radiator system in the original section of the Wise County Courthouse Facility. The selected engineering firm will work closely work with the Wise County Maintenance and Building Department during the project.
Application for Bond Reduction- Red River Coal Company, PUBLICATION NUMBER: 22JKC721
Red River Coal Company, Inc. is applying for bond reduction on Permit No.1101760 located in Wise County approximately six miles northwest of Norton on Rogers Ridge and Amos Ridge off Route 620. This permit consists of 745.22 acres which are bonded under the Virginia Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund (Pool Bond) for $$1,116,800.00 in the form of insurance surety. As provided by 4VAC25-130-800.40 of the Virginia Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Regulations, the Applicant is requesting a Phase III bond reduction of $369,600.00 on Increment Numbers 3, 4 and 6.
PERMIT RENEWAL COAL SURFACE MINING PERMIT NO. 1202323
Inmet Mining, LLC of 144 East Marketplace Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37922 is applying to the Virginia Mined Land Repurposing Program for a renewal to Permit No. 1202323, Looney Wilson mine, by Application 1011284. The permit area is approximately 22.05 acres. The operation is located in Wise County on Looney Creek, approximately 3.3 miles West of Appalachia off of Route 160. The Appalachia, Virginia USGS 7.5 minute topographic quadrangle map was used to describe the permit location. Drainage will pass through sediment control structures and be discharged into Looney Creek of Callahan Creek. Discharge locations and the permit area may be viewed on the Renewal Map which is attached in Sections 21.2 and 21.5 of the application. Additional discharge details are available in the NPDES Application attached in Section 5.15 of the application.
COUNTY OF WISE vs VIOLA WOODWARD
COUNTY OF WISE, VIRGINIA, a Political Subdivision of. The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Wise, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Wise, Virginia, described as follows:. Tax Map No. 104A4 (07) 005...
ABC LICENSE Puerto Nuevo St Paul, LLC
Puerto Nuevo St Paul, LLC, trading as Puerto Nuevo St Paul, LLC, Western Front Hotel, 3021 4th Avenue, St. Paul, VA 24283, Wise County, is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Beer, Wine, Mixed Drinks on Premises license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages. Jose...
TILDA STOUT
Tilda Mildred (Foster) Stout, 83, of Coeburn VA, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Wise. She was born January 18, 1939, to the late James and Flora Belle (Nixon) Foster in Coeburn. Along with her parents, Tilda was preceded in death by her sisters, Clara...
A death, 215 new cases
Wise County saw 189 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. The county’s total number of COVID cases since spring 2020 increased from 12,058 to 12,247 in three days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths increased by one, from 203 to...
FRANKLIN KILGORE
Franklin Delmar “Buddy” Kilgore, 87, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital. He was of Christian faith, a retired welder and a US Navy Veteran of Korean War. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patricia Ann Riggs Kilgore; a son,...
