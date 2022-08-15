Inmet Mining, LLC of 144 East Marketplace Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37922 is applying to the Virginia Mined Land Repurposing Program for a renewal to Permit No. 1202323, Looney Wilson mine, by Application 1011284. The permit area is approximately 22.05 acres. The operation is located in Wise County on Looney Creek, approximately 3.3 miles West of Appalachia off of Route 160. The Appalachia, Virginia USGS 7.5 minute topographic quadrangle map was used to describe the permit location. Drainage will pass through sediment control structures and be discharged into Looney Creek of Callahan Creek. Discharge locations and the permit area may be viewed on the Renewal Map which is attached in Sections 21.2 and 21.5 of the application. Additional discharge details are available in the NPDES Application attached in Section 5.15 of the application.

BIG STONE GAP, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO