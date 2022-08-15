Man who drove car from which passengers fatally and repeatedly shot somebody in Dorchester deserves his murder conviction even if he didn't pull the trigger, court says

Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
West Roxbury man who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound winds up arrested for the five ghost guns and seven magazines police found at his home, DA says
A West Roxbury man had bail set at $25,000 at his arraignment today on gun and drug charges for the five illegal guns, seven high-capacity magazines, bullets and "white powder" police found in his home after he showed up at the West Roxbury VA hospital Monday with a gunshot wound to his hand, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
universalhub.com
Probationary state trooper indicted as drunk Expressway smoocher whose antics killed a motorcyclist
A Suffolk County grand jury yesterday indicted now former State Trooper Kristopher Carr, 26, on a charge of motor-vehicle homicide while drunk for causing a crash on the Southeast Expressway last fall that killed a motorcyclist, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. Prosecutors charge that Carr, of Monson and...
Former State Trooper Kristopher Carr indicted for allegedly driving drunk, killing motorcyclist in crash
A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Kristopher Carr, a former Massachusetts State Trooper, in connection to an alleged 2021 drunk-driving incident that killed a motorcyclist in Boston, according to an announcement on Wednesday by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Prosecutors allege that in October 2021, Carr drove under the influence...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
liveboston617.org
Fight Halts Traffic As Teens Battle in the Middle of Seaver Street in Roxbury
On Sunday, August 14th, at around 9:40 p.m. Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received at least one call for a fight in the middle of Seaver Street, Roxbury which was impeding traffic and causing significant backups. Boston Police Officers as well as Transit Police, and the MSP/BPD Gang Unit...
Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls
Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect
Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
At about 1:40 AM, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and attempted to take the victims scooter and backpack.
Man left bloodied after dozens of bicyclists surround his car in the South End
BOSTON — Police are trying to find the specific bicyclist who threw punches and assaulted a man on Tremont Street in broad daylight in front of multiple restaurants. Witnesses say he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. The witnesses tell us they stopped everything they were doing when the bicyclists in these newly released images rode through Tremont Street around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing what they call mayhem.
Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park
SOUTH BOSTON — A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park. Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
Jordan Wiggins identified as Quincy man shot to death in apartment complex, police say
The man found shot in a Quincy apartment complex in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, who later died at the hospital from his injuries, has been identified as a resident of the city, officials said. According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Quincy Police found Jordan Wiggins, 32, shot in the...
Teen accused of attacking Henderson School principal in Boston faces upgraded assault charges
A Boston teenager accused of attacking her school principal last fall, sending the woman to the hospital, faces upgraded charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury, reports said. In Boston Municipal Court Wednesday, the 17-year-old Mattapan resident accused of attacking her principal at...
Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
universalhub.com
Woman turns upper level of South Shore Plaza into a drive-thru
NBC Boston reports a woman managed to drive from the South Shore Plaza parking garage across what is normally a pedestrian bridge onto the mall's second level. Police moved immediately to revoke her license.
whdh.com
WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
'Speeding' Codzilla boat caused woman's spinal injuries, lawsuit claims
BOSTON - A Revere woman is suing Boston Harbor Cruises over one of its most popular attractions.Codzilla boasts about its fun, fast-paced and thrilling rides through the waters of Boston Harbor. But Elizabeth Maggiolo claims the 70-foot boat was going too fast and got too close to her boat, leaving her seriously injured.The incident allegedly happened three years ago. Maggiolo says she and her husband were on their 16-foot "Boston Whaler" when her husband suddenly told her to hang on.She said that's when the Codzilla went zipping by "at excessive speeds" - causing a massive wake that threw her into the air and left her with severe spinal fractures. "It is clear that this boat is meant to perform for thrill-seekers at high speeds, but unfortunately the maneuvers made on the day in question caused boaters in the same area to be exposed to unreasonable and unexpected dangers," the lawsuit states. Maggiolo is accusing operators of negligence and is demanding a jury trial. Boston Harbor Cruises told WBZ-TV it has no comment.
universalhub.com
Man shot repeatedly on Burrell Street in Roxbury; suspect arrested
Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man for a shooting outside 77 Burrell St. around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Devon Hamilton, 22, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm, police say.
Dog trapped in ‘perilous situation’ after being stuck in hot car for almost an hour
DEDHAM, Mass. — Police responded to a dire situation Wednesday afternoon when a small dog was found trapped in a car for almost an hour, according to authorities. Responding officers found the pup in a car with all four windows rolled up, according to Dedham Police. The temperature was around 80 degrees and the dog had been in there for at least 45 minutes, officials say.
ABC6.com
Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
