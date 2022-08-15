Read full article on original website
BET
Beyoncé And Ronald Isley Team Up For New Song
Okay, Beyhive! On the heels of Beyoncé’s latest album RENAISSANCE, the Grammy award-winning entertainer has joined Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers for a re-work of their 1975 hit “Make Me Say It Again Girl, (Part 1 & Part 2).”. This is the first collaboration between the...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: 5 Explosive Performances From Past Ceremonies
The 2021 Hip Hop Awards was one for the books. The 85 South’s Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, & Chico Beans hosted the show and was filled with surprise guest appearances, big wins, and even more explosive performances. With this year’s show around the corner, we’re looking back on some unforgettable moments, including five of the most explosive performances from past ceremonies, including the first ever Hip Hop Awards. Check it out below.
Kirk Frost Accumulated Wealth Before Becoming a Reality Star on 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta'
Joining the cast of a reality show can do wonders for a person’s career. In the case of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, the franchise gives cast members the chance to promote their projects and explore other ventures — from brand partnerships to entrepreneurial pursuits. Article continues below...
BET
Bobby Shmurda Talks His First Project Release Post-Prison And How Today’s Hip Hop Is ‘Predictable’
Bobby Shmurda is back and is better than ever! The newly-turned 28-year-old released his EP BodBoy on August 5. The nine-track project featured a guest appearance from Rowdy Rebel and spawned the hit single ‘Hoochie Daddy’. The rapper has been out of prison for over a year now and is already reminding us to not count him out due to his extended absence.
Model Shaun Ross Engaged to Actor David Alan Madrick — All the Details on Their At-Home Proposal
Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick are ready to tie the knot. On July 7, the model and recording artist proposed to the Black-ish star after three years of dating, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. "I had been planning it for about a year," Ross tells PEOPLE, sharing that he originally...
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Wedding Was Officiated By a Famous Doctor
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been together for more than a decade. The beloved musical couple often discuss their secrets to their long-lasting marriage.
urbanbellemag.com
Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?
Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge
Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia James as She Shows Off Her 'Interpretive Dance' Moves
Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia James, knows how to groove to the music!. The Cheaper By the Dozen star, 49, cheered on the 3-year-old tiny tot as she showed off her dance moves in a fun video posted to Instagram Tuesday, which was captioned, "It's always time for a dance break. Interpretative dance is my jam. Stay entertained my friends."
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’
Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
BET
Marvin Sapp Gets Candid About Previous Cocaine And Alcohol Binges
Gospel singer Marvin Sapp has revealed his history with drugs and alcohol that began when he was just a preteen. In an interview with Page Six, Sapp, who is releasing his biopic Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story later this week, got candid about his previous cocaine use.
TODAY.com
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It
Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
BET
R&B Singer Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality: "I've Embraced Me"
Zoë Kravitz Addresses Her Will Smith Slap Criticism: '‘It’s A Scary Time to Have An Opinion'. "I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet," she told The Wall Street Journal. Will Smith Is Reportedly...
BET
3LW’s Kiely Williams Speaks Out Lawsuit Against Taylor Swift
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is being sued over her 2014 single “Shake It Off.” A lawsuit claims she stole the lyrics from girl group 3LW’s 2000 track “Playas Gon’ Play,” which peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Kiely Williams, who was in 3LW, is speaking out.
BET
Young Thug Sued For Not Reimbursing Concert Promoter After Failed Concert Appearance
Young Thug has found himself in more legal trouble as he’s currently being sued by concert promoter A-1 Concert Entertainment who paid the rapper an advancement of $150,000 to perform at the State Farm Arena on June 18 in Atlanta, but wasn’t able to perform due to his recent arrest according to HipHopDX.
