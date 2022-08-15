DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Alexander pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen finished off a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers had lost two straight and 10 of 12. Alexander (3-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings, notching his first win in eight starts this season. Detroit’s bullpen then pitched three hitless innings, with Gregory Soto throwing the ninth for his 23rd save. “I liked the way I finished, especially the way I started,” said Alexander, who allowed one run in each of the first three innings. “I couldn’t get the ball inside like I wanted. I didn’t make any mechanical adjustments — I just made better pitches in the last three innings.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 MINUTES AGO