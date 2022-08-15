ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals

As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornaments#The Angels
ELLE DECOR

Gucci Unveils a New Line of Joyful Furniture and Homewares

You’ve picked up the Gucci bag and shoes—even the brand’s new line of posh pet accessories—so what’s next? Those looking to complete the designer look can kit out their home with a fresh line of Gucci decor offerings, from chairs and blankets to candles and cushions.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Lego-inspired modular accessories can make your desk fun again

Anyone who ever had a moderately happy childhood probably enjoyed playing with legos or other similar toys with modular blocks. Sometimes this spilled over into adulthood since a lot of these (very expensive) Lego sets aren’t just for kids anymore. Modular accessories and furniture are also pretty popular right now and a lot of the designers get their inspiration from Lego as well. The joy of creating these modular designs is that you won’t run out of ideas anytime soon.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
hunker.com

Wall Sconces: Types and How to Choose

Adding wall sconces can solve two problems at once. They produce different types of light, providing both general illumination and ambient light (like in a dining room or living room). These types of wall lights can shine a light on specific tasks, such as reading in the bedroom or prepping a meal in the kitchen. Plus, they illuminate stairs and hallways to make them safer.
HOME & GARDEN
gardeningknowhow.com

Terrariums As Interior Design

I came by my fascination with terrariums through my cats. Having cats who like to nibble leaves limited my ability to go all out on houseplants, so I turned to these little encased gardens. They’re like works of art that make perfect additions to an interior design plan. What...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy