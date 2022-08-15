ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New ransomware could lock down your smartphone

There is plenty of malware out there, all with devastating consequences. But arguably, the worst type of malware is ransomware. That’s when hackers infect your mobile phone or computer with a virus that locks down your information. Only after you pay the ransom is your device unlocked. Ransomware isn’t...
CELL PHONES
Data-hungry apps: These are the worst for your privacy

Big Tech is always after your data, and that’s especially bad when it affects national security. TikTok has been accused of spying and sending U.S. data to China. Tap or click here to keep your info safe. Facebook, Instagram, PayPal, YouTube, eBay, Google, and TikTok. These are some of...
CELL PHONES
SEO tips that only the pros know

Why is it so difficult to get more traffic to your website? This is a challenge many entrepreneurs face. They create a website. They write content. They even sign up for social media accounts. And they have no visitors. When this happens, it’s usually because they did not invest time...
ECONOMY
#Malware#Hacker Group#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Android#Meta#South Asian#Dracarys#Sms
Check your medicine cabinet! How to find recalled drugs

When was the last time you went through your medicine cabinet? Drug recalls are common, but you may miss the news and take a recalled medication anyway. The same happens with car recalls. We’re driving along, blissfully unaware of a major recall. Here’s how to search for recalls affecting your vehicle.
HEALTH

