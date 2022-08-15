Read full article on original website
Related
komando.com
New ransomware could lock down your smartphone
There is plenty of malware out there, all with devastating consequences. But arguably, the worst type of malware is ransomware. That’s when hackers infect your mobile phone or computer with a virus that locks down your information. Only after you pay the ransom is your device unlocked. Ransomware isn’t...
komando.com
Data-hungry apps: These are the worst for your privacy
Big Tech is always after your data, and that’s especially bad when it affects national security. TikTok has been accused of spying and sending U.S. data to China. Tap or click here to keep your info safe. Facebook, Instagram, PayPal, YouTube, eBay, Google, and TikTok. These are some of...
komando.com
Use Microsoft OneDrive? Here’s a phishing attack you need to know about
Your inbox is cluttered with messages from some of the most well-known brands in the world: Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Walmart and Google, to name a few. You don’t have to use their services to find yourself on their mailing lists. Just because the name seems legit doesn’t mean the...
komando.com
SEO tips that only the pros know
Why is it so difficult to get more traffic to your website? This is a challenge many entrepreneurs face. They create a website. They write content. They even sign up for social media accounts. And they have no visitors. When this happens, it’s usually because they did not invest time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Check your medicine cabinet! How to find recalled drugs
When was the last time you went through your medicine cabinet? Drug recalls are common, but you may miss the news and take a recalled medication anyway. The same happens with car recalls. We’re driving along, blissfully unaware of a major recall. Here’s how to search for recalls affecting your vehicle.
‘Dangerous misogynist’ Andrew Tate booted from Instagram and Facebook
The self-described sexist was removed for violating Meta’s policies on ‘dangerous organizations and individuals’
Comments / 0