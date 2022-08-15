Mrs. Jill Lynn (Worrall) Cooley, age 72, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on November 18, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the loving daughter of the late, Joseph and Norma Worrall. She was raised in Farmington, Michigan and attended Farmington High School. Jill was united in marriage on August 28, 1975 to Roger Dale Cooley in Michigan. Jill and Roger shared 47 years of marriage together until her passing. Jill was employed in collections at Little Valley Homes in Novi, Michigan for 19 years. Jill and Roger moved from Farmington, Michigan to the Switzerland County community in 2006. Jill was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 Ladies Auxiliary and the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Bear Branch, Indiana. Jill loved crafting cards, reading and riding horses. She loved her family and her church family deeply and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Jill passed away at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence.

VEVAY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO