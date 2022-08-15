Read full article on original website
Sintayehu Vissa signs pro deal to forego remaining eligibility at Ole Miss
(Release) NCAA Champion Sintayehu Vissa has signed a professional contract with On Running, foregoing her remaining eligibility with Ole Miss track & field and cross country. Vissa, who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during two spectacular seasons in Oxford, had two full seasons of eligibility remaining through each of the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She is the second Rebel in as many years to sign a pro contract early after fellow Ole Miss great Waleed Suliman did so last summer prior to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Troy Brown knows the importance of buying in, leading by example
When Central Michigan transfer linebacker Troy Brown arrived in Oxford during the spring, he watched some film of an Ole Miss player that arrived and left before him. Ironically, that player was also a linebacker that transferred in: Chance Campbell. That portal acquisition a year ago paid off in spades....
Fall Camp Report Friday | O-line shuffling continues, no QB decision yet and Troy prep begins next week
Ole Miss practiced under sunny skies in Oxford on Friday. The Rebels went out in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts as they work toward Saturday's scrimmage set for inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The scrimmage will be closed to the media and general public. "(It will be) very similar (to last Saturday),"...
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
