ALTOONA, Pa. — Mark your calendar for the “Words and Music” concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Colerain Forges Mansion in Spruce Creek, Pennsylvania. The unique concert pairs four local singer-songwriters with four poets from Penn State Altoona. The pairs will perform their works for about 25 minutes in different settings on the mansion grounds.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO