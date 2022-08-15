Read full article on original website
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
Arizona Coyotes sign first-rounder Maveric Lamoureux
The Arizona Coyotes signed 2022 first-round draft pick Maveric Lamoureux to a three-year entry-level contract. Terms of the deal announced
Pittsburgh Penguins promote Todd Reirden to associate head coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins promoted Todd Reirden to associate head coach and gave the former bench boss a two-year extension on
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
NHL
Inside look at Detroit Red Wings
Poised for 'big step' with several new players under first-year coach Lalonde. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Detroit Red Wings. The Detroit Red Wings hope to be more competitive in their fourth season under...
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS TO GIFT PRESEASON ATTENDEES A BUST OF BRUCE CASSIDY AND IT IS HILARIOUS
As a promo to sell preseason tickets, the Vegas Golden Knights are giving away busts of newly hired head coach Bruce Cassidy as a giveaway:. Not only is the concept really funny because they just fired and hired another set of head coaches, but the bust is eerily similar to the long meme-ified rendition of football star Christiano Ronaldo:
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Defensive Improvement Will Rely on Goaltending
Looking ahead to the upcoming Montreal Canadiens season, defence will be a major issue. With a team in a rebuild, there is no surprise to see areas on the roster that will be exposed due to a lack of experience and depth. This doesn’t mean there can’t be a path to improvement, but the expectations must remain realistic.
Yardbarker
Rangers Don’t Need to Rush Lafreniere to the Right
The urgency around this issue seems to be driven as much by the New York Rangers’ lineup challenges as by the fan base’s desire to see the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 develop into a top-six superstar as soon as possible. Get him up on the top two lines, the thinking goes. So what if he’s blocked at his natural left wing spot by Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin? Put Lafreniere on the right, where the Rangers are suddenly thin after offseason free-agent departures. He’ll make it work.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Jan Mysak Ready to Make Leap to NHL
Jan Mysak has been well travelled in his hockey career since the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played professionally in his home nation of Czechia, then with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Hamilton Bulldogs, then returned to Czechia, then returned to Canada to join the Canadiens American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, then back to the OHL, and finally, internationally in several tournaments sprinkled in for good measure. Phew!
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Pros and Cons of Trading Varlamov
The New York Islanders are in a difficult position. With Robin Lehner expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season, leaving the Vegas Golden Knights without a starting goaltender, the Islanders may be grappling with whether or not to trade goaltender Semyon Varlamov. With one year left at $5 million, Vegas might entertain a deal that brings him out west. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been clear about keeping his tandem of Ilya Sorokin and Varlamov together, so unless he’s blown away by a deal, this is extremely unlikely. However, there’s a key question to consider if a deal were to take place – how would they fill the backup role behind Sorokin?
Pro Hockey Rumors
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Draft, awards
The NHL is headed to Nashville. The Predators will host the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards next year, the first time the events have been held in the same place since 2006. The award ceremony is set for June 26, while the draft will commence two days later on June 28 (a Wednesday) with the televised first round. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:
Calgary Flames finalizing deal for Nazem Kadri
Unrestricted free-agent forward Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames are finalizing a contract that is believed to span seven years,
Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen going into Jets HOF
Winnipeg will induct original Jets Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the club’s Hall of Fame in November. The Finnish
Yardbarker
Canadiens Have Expressed Interested in Islanders Beauvillier
It has been reported throughout the offseason that the New York Islanders are shopping forward Anthony Beauvillier, and one team who has expressed interest is the Montreal Canadiens. According to Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now, a trusted source indicated the Habs are one of several teams who have inquired...
NBC Sports
