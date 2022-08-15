Read full article on original website
Daily Standard
Friday, August 19th, 2022
CELINA - Mercer County Fair officials appear to have outdone themselves again as they anticipate another record setting year for attendance. The 2021 fair saw a record-smashing figure of 76,000 people. Fair manager Cara Muhlenkamp is confident that number will be surpassed once the dust settles and attendance numbers are...
Daily Standard
Scott Shafer
Scott A. Shafer, age 61, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1961 in Lima to the late Alan and Helen Maxine (Benedict) Shafer. Scott is also survived by his partner Deb Diller of Celina and her son, Sidney George...
Daily Standard
Vengeance denied
MARIA STEIN - Coming off a 31-6 loss to Marion Local in the opener last season, Wapakoneta was out for revenge. After three quarters of struggling against the Redskins in the trenches, though, Marion's special teams tipped the scale toward the Flyers. A pair of long punt returns set up...
Daily Standard
Dorothy Ewry
Dorothy Jean (Rinderle) Ewry, age 92 of St. Marys, passed away August 16, 2022 at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. Dorothy was born June 14, 1930 in North Star to the late Ernest and Geraldine (Bey) Rinderle. On August 17, 1949, she married Charles S. Ewry who preceded her in death in 2000.
dayton.com
5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks
Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
Daily Standard
Investigation underway after decaying body found in East Dayton home
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called around 9:40 p.m. saying that her brother had been missing since July 14. She told police that she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave, and smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Daily Standard
Phyllis Miller
Phyllis Catherine Miller, age 93, of Celina, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 24, 1928, in North Star, a daughter of Joseph & Bernadine (Berning) Stammen. Phyllis and Raymond J. Miller were married on June 21, 1952, and he preceded her in death September 30, 2019.
Car crashes into a tree near Riverview Park
According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews are on the scene of a crash on Negley Place and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. Regional Dispatch reported that the crash was called in around 7 a.m.
Daily Standard
Chilcoat to be released on $10K bond
TOLEDO - A Celina man arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot will be released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Don Chilcoat is set to be released Monday following a detention hearing with Magistrate Darrell Clay in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Ohio in Toledo on Friday.
Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Daily Standard
Kids scream for ice cream
CELINA - Kids were able to escape the rain and make a tasty treat all while learning about agriculture at the Mercer County Fair on Wednesday. Fair staff member Alicia Knapke led children in an ice cream making exercise during "AGtivities with Alicia" under the junior fair tent. [More]
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle went off the road into a ditch just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Driver injured after school bus crashes into home
On Monday morning, a Union County/College Corner Joint School District bus carrying 32 children crashed into a home in College Corner, leaving the driver trapped and unresponsive.
Richmond PD reports 'potentially fraudulent' fundraisers for wounded officer
Richmond police are warning the public to remain vigilant when donating to fundraisers for Officer Seara Burton, as some of them may be fraudulent.
Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
hometownstations.com
Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
