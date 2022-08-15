Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Standard
Friday, August 19th, 2022
CELINA - Mercer County Fair officials appear to have outdone themselves again as they anticipate another record setting year for attendance. The 2021 fair saw a record-smashing figure of 76,000 people. Fair manager Cara Muhlenkamp is confident that number will be surpassed once the dust settles and attendance numbers are...
Daily Standard
Dorothy Ewry
Dorothy Jean (Rinderle) Ewry, age 92 of St. Marys, passed away August 16, 2022 at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. Dorothy was born June 14, 1930 in North Star to the late Ernest and Geraldine (Bey) Rinderle. On August 17, 1949, she married Charles S. Ewry who preceded her in death in 2000.
Daily Standard
Phyllis Miller
Phyllis Catherine Miller, age 93, of Celina, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born August 24, 1928, in North Star, a daughter of Joseph & Bernadine (Berning) Stammen. Phyllis and Raymond J. Miller were married on June 21, 1952, and he preceded her in death September 30, 2019.
Daily Standard
Vengeance denied
MARIA STEIN - Coming off a 31-6 loss to Marion Local in the opener last season, Wapakoneta was out for revenge. After three quarters of struggling against the Redskins in the trenches, though, Marion's special teams tipped the scale toward the Flyers. A pair of long punt returns set up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Standard
Officials: Record-setting fair
CELINA - Mercer County Fair officials appear to have outdone themselves again as they anticipate another record setting year for attendance.
Daily Standard
Chilcoat to be released on $10K bond
TOLEDO - A Celina man arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot will be released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Don Chilcoat is set to be released Monday following a detention hearing with Magistrate Darrell Clay in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Ohio in Toledo on Friday.
Daily Standard
Kids scream for ice cream
CELINA - Kids were able to escape the rain and make a tasty treat all while learning about agriculture at the Mercer County Fair on Wednesday. Fair staff member Alicia Knapke led children in an ice cream making exercise during "AGtivities with Alicia" under the junior fair tent. [More]
Comments / 0