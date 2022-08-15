Wilma Heil, 95, of St. Marys, died 9:20 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Grande Lake Health Center in St. Marys. She was born September 3, 1926, in Mercer County, Ohio, the daughter of Gerald and Laura (Kettler) Brodbeck. She married John Heil on May 15, 1948, at the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2017.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO