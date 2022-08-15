Kraft Heinz recalls Capri Sun juice pouches due to cleaning product contamination 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry-flavored drinks due to contamination with a cleaning product.

The company has gotten several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.

A diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment may have been inadvertently put into a production line, the company said.

The drinks affected have a "Best Buy" date of June 25, 2023, according to the company.

For product information and UPC codes on the recalled products, visit this link .

Anyone who bought the juice pouches can return it to the store for a refund.