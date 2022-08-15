ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Perfect Trade To Send Kyrie Irving To Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had a disastrous 2021-22 NBA season. If they want any chance of turning things around this season, there is still plenty of work to do. Capped out, they were limited in what they could do in free agency. Only having the mid-level exception and veteran minimum deals, the Lakers did as well as you could expect them to. Lonnie Walker IV was signed using the mid-level along with Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Thomas Bryant.
1 Major Reason LeBron James Signed New Lakers Deal

Earlier this week the Los Angeles Lakers crossed another item off their to-do list when they agreed to a contract extension with LeBron James. James was entering the final NBA season of his contract, in which he will earn $44.5 million. He signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension, but the second season is a player option.
3 Stars The Knicks Could Actually Acquire In Short-Term

The New York Knicks were able to fill their biggest hole coming into the NBA offseason, signing point guard Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. They also upgraded the center position, signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the LA Clippers. New York is in a position to potentially become players...
