Mississippi State

Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
freightwaves.com

Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road

Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
International Business Times

Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World

pymnts

TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses

Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
ceoworld.biz

Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World

We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
Zafar Siddiqui

How to secure your first marketing job without experience?

A gorgeous woman is sitting at an office desk while holding a coffee cup and working on a laptop.Karolina Grabowska/Pexels. While you may not have an internship or professional experience, you can take advantage of Linkedin, HubSpot Academy, or Inbound certifications to gain valuable exposure and skills. Then, tailor your resume to the description of the job.
ceoworld.biz

Four Steps to Successfully Build & Leverage Strategic Partnerships

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller. While Keller wasn’t talking about business, her wisdom applies. No single company can source, build, market, sell, and distribute all independently. Even a company as large as Amazon relies on a partnership with UPS for shipping – for now, at least! And smaller companies need even more partnerships to become and remain innovative and competitive.
The Verge

Crypto.com laid off 260 employees — then quietly let go of hundreds more

In June, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced it was laying off around 260 employees, or 5 percent of its workforce, due to the widespread downturn in the crypto market. But layoffs did not end there. Sources in and outside the firm tell The Verge that the company has quietly let go...
