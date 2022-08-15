Read full article on original website
8 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $20 Per Hour
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus,...
JOBS・
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
freightwaves.com
Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road
Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
'Dream jobs are DEAD': Quiet quitting is the TikTok trend encouraging employees to take it easy at work
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.
International Business Times
Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World
Nick Ayala: Being The Ideal Leader In A Competitive Business World
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
ceoworld.biz
Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World
We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
What's It Like to Be the First U.S. Franchisee for a Successful International Franchise? This Miami Entrepreneur Is Finding Out.
Sergio Aguirre signed up to be the first stateside franchisee for the successful laundry franchise, Mr Jeff.
How to secure your first marketing job without experience?
A gorgeous woman is sitting at an office desk while holding a coffee cup and working on a laptop.Karolina Grabowska/Pexels. While you may not have an internship or professional experience, you can take advantage of Linkedin, HubSpot Academy, or Inbound certifications to gain valuable exposure and skills. Then, tailor your resume to the description of the job.
ceoworld.biz
Four Steps to Successfully Build & Leverage Strategic Partnerships
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” – Helen Keller. While Keller wasn’t talking about business, her wisdom applies. No single company can source, build, market, sell, and distribute all independently. Even a company as large as Amazon relies on a partnership with UPS for shipping – for now, at least! And smaller companies need even more partnerships to become and remain innovative and competitive.
biztoc.com
Young people need to 'play the long game' to achieve lasting success in their career, says CEO
Young people often feel a tremendous amount of pressure to achieve success early in their careers. Lasting success doesn't happen overnight. Young people have to "play the long game" if they want to achieve it, according to one successful CEO. Matt Weiss, who leads the upcycled dried snacks company RIND, says young people need to play long game.
The Verge
Crypto.com laid off 260 employees — then quietly let go of hundreds more
In June, cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com announced it was laying off around 260 employees, or 5 percent of its workforce, due to the widespread downturn in the crypto market. But layoffs did not end there. Sources in and outside the firm tell The Verge that the company has quietly let go...
A Step by Step Guide to Creating a Marketing Strategy for Shipping Companies
A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Marketing Strategy for Shipping Companies. With foreign shipping firms, the procedure becomes a little more fascinating because you must be quite aware of the stuff you're putting out there.
