Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sneakernews.com
The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue
In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
Hypebae
Nike Set to Release Air More Uptempo Slides
Nike is back in the business of making headlines with the announcement of the Air More Uptempo Slides. As an addition to the collection, the Swoosh has transformed the classic ’90s basketball style into a pair of slides. The design pays homage to NBA veteran Scottie Pippen’s Air More...
Comments / 0