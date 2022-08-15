Read full article on original website
Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
Something Yummy Is Going In The Old Which Wich Building In Lufkin, Texas
Just as the dust settled from Lufkin losing our Which Wich and our Five Guys in the South Loop Crossing Shopping Center, we are getting something new. This new place will be where Which Wich was at 4505 South Medford Drive in Suite #313 in Lufkin. There are already signs...
Abatement OK’d for Company Bringing $30 Million Plant to Lufkin
The City of Lufkin released news today that the Lufkin Economic Development Corporation Board unanimously approved a tax abatement for Francis Innovation Operations – a nitrile glove manufacturer promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. What is FIO & What Do They Make?
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
Nacogdoches Chamber Reveals Businesses and Citizen of the Year
Tuesday, September 27, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their 100th Annual Meeting and Membership Banquet. The event will be held at the Fredonia Hotel and Convention Center beginning at 6 p.m. One of the highlights of the banquet will be the presentation of the Gary Justice...
The Diboll Police Had Perfect Response to Call: “Kids Shooting a .22 Rifle in the City”
Listen we all know that guns can be scary, especially if you've never been properly trained to use one or know much about them -- which seems to be the case here. But we love how the police in Diboll, TX responded to a call about kids "shooting a rifle in the city."
Take A Look At This Brookhollow Home With A $1.2M Price Tag In Lufkin, Texas
In most real estate markets around the country $1.2 million dollars won't buy you a mansion. In Lufkin you can get pretty darn close. At over 5,800 square feet including the guest home, this sprawling one-story home has a lot to offer for your money. Inside you will find a media room and a library.
New Accountability Ratings Are Out, How did East Texas Schools Do?
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the 2022 accountability ratings for independent school districts across the state. According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, these ratings are based on student achievement and progress measured by the STAAR test. The ratings are the first issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Luxury Farmhouse Living With A New Pool In Shelbyville, Texas
If you say that you bought the farm, some might offer their condolences. If you bought this farm, they might want to come and take a dip in your new saltwater pool. This is a recently remodeled farmhouse sitting on 16 acres near the Texas/Louisiana border in Shelbyville. There is also the option of buying an extra 30 acres to extend your farm if you would like.
Get $50 in Delicious Food from The Spud Too in Lufkin for $25
Whenever I order from the menu at The Spud Too on Frank Street in Lufkin, I can't help but think about a scene from the movie, Forrest Gump. It's the scene, or should I say scenes, where Forrest's 'best good friend' Bubba starts naming off all the different ways you can serve shrimp.
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Get a $50 Gift Certificate to Casa Ole in Lufkin and Only Pay $25
Two things have become quite clear when it comes to our Seize The Deal offers. These deals feature huge discounts at extremely popular restaurants and businesses in Deep East Texas. These deals tend to sell out in just a few hours, sometimes in just a few minutes. When we offered...
Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments
The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]
School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas
As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’
Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
Lufkin Fire Dept, Texas Forest Service Battling Large Brush Fire
The Lufkin Fire Department along with firefighters from the Texas Forest Service are on the scene of a large fire located to the west of Southwood Drive, near the Hoshall Drive area. The blaze is estimated to be 9 acres in size. The Texas Forest Service Incident Viewer page has estimated that the fire is 15% contained.
It’s Bingo Time in Lufkin, Texas with the Boys and Girls Club
It's Bingo Time with the Boys & Girls Club of Lufkin. This is one of the fundraisers we look forward to every year. A chance to have fun, win some awesome prizes, and most importantly, support an agency that does so many great things with kids in East Texas. The...
Funny Man Lavell Crawford To Perform In Nacogdoches, Texas
The Nacogdoches Jaycee's are back with their "LOL Together Comedy Show" at the Fredonia Hotel on September 24th, 2022 at 7 pm. This time they are bringing the comedy with a huge headliner. If you know anything about stand-up comedy you have heard of Lavell Crawford. Breaking Bad and Better...
