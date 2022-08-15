ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Historic Jefferson Ave Home For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

This is one home growing up in Lufkin that you can't miss. The contrasting brick and the design on the fireplace are immediately recognizable. The home is located at 476 Jefferson Avenue in Lufkin, Texas and it at one time was owned by someone very important. Jefferson Avenue was a pretty pricy street to live on when the home was built in 1934.
LUFKIN, TX
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
New Accountability Ratings Are Out, How did East Texas Schools Do?

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the 2022 accountability ratings for independent school districts across the state. According to a release from the Lufkin Independent School District, these ratings are based on student achievement and progress measured by the STAAR test. The ratings are the first issued since 2019 due to COVID-19.
LUFKIN, TX
Luxury Farmhouse Living With A New Pool In Shelbyville, Texas

If you say that you bought the farm, some might offer their condolences. If you bought this farm, they might want to come and take a dip in your new saltwater pool. This is a recently remodeled farmhouse sitting on 16 acres near the Texas/Louisiana border in Shelbyville. There is also the option of buying an extra 30 acres to extend your farm if you would like.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
Georgia-Pacific Donates $16K to Polk County Fire Departments

The East Texas Summer of 2022 has been abnormally hot and dry. That's bad news, especially for the area volunteer fire departments. There has been a significant spike in the number of brush fires and with limited resources—most volunteer fire departments are feeling the heat when it comes to keeping operations running smoothly during one of the driest seasons in the state’s history.
LIVINGSTON, TX
Diboll, Texas Seniors Get A Police Escort To School [VIDEO]

School is back in session today for many East Texas students. The class of 2023 at Diboll ISD got an escort to school by the city police and fire department. The City of Diboll is showing its support for the students and going the extra mile to make sure their first day goes smoothly. Sirens blared as a line of vehicles made their way to the first day of classes.
DIBOLL, TX
Estate Sale Features This Red 65 El Camino In Center, Texas

As I was looking at pictures from upcoming estate sales in the area, I noticed a red 1965 El Camino. It is a head turner and a bit of a head scratcher at the same time. This is a second generation El Camino. They ran from 1964 -1967 and were based on the Chevrolet Chevelle platform. My uncle had a 1965 Red Chevelle, so this car really caught my eye.
CENTER, TX
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas to Host ‘Registration Rallies’

Transitioning from high school to college can be rather intimidating. Figuring out what classes you need to take, finding out where those classrooms are located, and just getting comfortable with new the surroundings can be daunting. Plus, I've heard numerous horror stories of students trying to navigate through all this via phone calls, or sitting in a registrar's or counselor's office just hoping to meet with someone.
LUFKIN, TX
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

