The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for LSU football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with LSU. We’ll stay with the SEC West all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. If you called the way LSU’s 2021 season would play out, congrats. Go buy...
kalb.com
LSU defense fails to pull it together during scrimmage
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 12th practice on Wednesday, August 17. The offense came out firing throughout most of the practice, but in the scrimmage towards the end, the defense could not stop much at all. “As a head coach, I can’t allow myself...
tigerdroppings.com
Weren’t they working with Daniels on his throwing motion in the SG?
Let’s see what they can do with this guy. I mean he was a good recruit in HS and he definitely can move. I'd like to know if "working with" means "looking to improve" his throwing motion or "overhauling" his throwing motion. There's a difference. USA Fan. Austin, Texas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
tigerdroppings.com
Does Brennan's departure affect Howard's redshirt?
I assumed all along that Walker would redshirt while he bulked up and worked on technique rather than ride the pine and burn a year of eligibility. But now I'm not so sure. Given the recent effectiveness of freshman QBs elsewhere and the fact that we will need (at least) 3 QBs to hedge against injury, will Howard default back onto the big stage?
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly has restored tradition
Tigerdroppings is full of threads of Tiger fans arguing over which backup QB is actually the best. Order has been restored. But this time we're right! Seriously, we're right!. Football can not get here fast enough. This place is a madhouse today. LSU Fan. Frozen Tundra. Member since Jan 2018.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Former Bulldog football star commits to LSU
Former Ascension Catholic standout and current St. James senior Khai Prean officially announced his college commitment on Tuesday night. Prean decided to stay close to home with his commitment to LSU. His pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers continued a tremendous hot streak by the program, which has skyrocketed its class ranking inside the top 10.
fox8live.com
Who’s next in the LSU 2023 recruiting class
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2023 recruiting class currently possesses 20 commits, but that number should grow once again in the coming weeks. St. James wide receiver Khai Prean will make his big announcement tonight at 6 p.m. in Vacherie. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the four-star recruit.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Lands Commitment From Four-Star Athlete Khai Prean
Four-star athlete Khai Prean from St. James, La., announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday evening. The 6-0, 190-pound prospect chose the Tigers over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida State. Prean is rated the No. 16 athlete in the country for the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs Tennessee - 4 tickets lower bowl
atozsports.com
Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium
The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU.
tigerdroppings.com
Reminder that Myles Brennan came back to LSU late last year because he had no where else..
He would be a starter at most G5 schools. Maybe he didn't want that, but he had plenty of places to go if he wanted to go that route. Did you read the article? It states USM showed interest but no one else. Did you read the article? It states...
NOLA.com
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
WAFB.com
LSU Reveille
This Week in BR: LSU welcome week, live music, food truck fun and more
The LSU UREC gets in on Welcome Week fun with free food and t-shirts from 8 p.m. until midnight. The night is packed with live music and activities, like ZUMBA. Check out the rest of the Welcome Week events on campus at this link. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Shut up &...
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
tigerdroppings.com
