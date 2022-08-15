ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

kalb.com

LSU defense fails to pull it together during scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 12th practice on Wednesday, August 17. The offense came out firing throughout most of the practice, but in the scrimmage towards the end, the defense could not stop much at all. “As a head coach, I can’t allow myself...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
tigerdroppings.com

Does Brennan's departure affect Howard's redshirt?

I assumed all along that Walker would redshirt while he bulked up and worked on technique rather than ride the pine and burn a year of eligibility. But now I'm not so sure. Given the recent effectiveness of freshman QBs elsewhere and the fact that we will need (at least) 3 QBs to hedge against injury, will Howard default back onto the big stage?
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly has restored tradition

Tigerdroppings is full of threads of Tiger fans arguing over which backup QB is actually the best. Order has been restored. But this time we're right! Seriously, we're right!. Football can not get here fast enough. This place is a madhouse today. LSU Fan. Frozen Tundra. Member since Jan 2018.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Former Bulldog football star commits to LSU

Former Ascension Catholic standout and current St. James senior Khai Prean officially announced his college commitment on Tuesday night. Prean decided to stay close to home with his commitment to LSU. His pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers continued a tremendous hot streak by the program, which has skyrocketed its class ranking inside the top 10.
fox8live.com

Who’s next in the LSU 2023 recruiting class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU 2023 recruiting class currently possesses 20 commits, but that number should grow once again in the coming weeks. St. James wide receiver Khai Prean will make his big announcement tonight at 6 p.m. in Vacherie. LSU is a heavy favorite to land the four-star recruit.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Lands Commitment From Four-Star Athlete Khai Prean

Four-star athlete Khai Prean from St. James, La., announced his commitment to LSU on Tuesday evening. The 6-0, 190-pound prospect chose the Tigers over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida State. Prean is rated the No. 16 athlete in the country for the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports composite...
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs Tennessee - 4 tickets lower bowl

Selling 4 Tennessee tickets lower bowl. I paid $355 each on Vivid Seats and they are currently $408. Just want to get back what I paid. Section 424 Row 10. Let me know if interested. My email is bmyro@hotmail.com.
atozsports.com

Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
tigerdroppings.com

I just killed my Dad - Netflix

It’s based about the Baton Rouge murder of Burt Templet by his 17 year old son Anthony. I just started it this afternoon, and it’s really good. I recommend if for anyone in to true crime Docs. This post was edited on 8/14 at 9:09 pm. Reply. Replies...
